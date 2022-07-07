New SCOUT® Mini Reflector Provides Physicians with a Compact Design for Greater Utility

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Reduced profile designed to optimize use in lymph nodes and other difficult-to-localize areas and enable placement at time of biopsy or pre-neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, is announcing the launch of the SCOUT® Mini Reflector. The new mini reflector measures 8 mm in length—33% shorter than the standard SCOUT Reflector—offering more utility in difficult-to-localize areas. The SCOUT Mini Reflector is designed for use in soft tissue, such as breast and lymph nodes.



In the U.S., more than 300,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year alone.1 Radar localization procedures help physicians surgically remove abnormal breast tissue while minimizing trauma to surrounding healthy tissue. By implanting a tiny reflector, approximately the size of a grain of rice, physicians can precisely target affected tissue, which may result in more successful surgeries and improved patient outcomes.

The SCOUT Mini Reflector offers enhanced directionality to achieve more precise pinpointing of affected tissue within +/- 1 mm of accuracy, consistent with Merit’s standard SCOUT reflectors. The SCOUT Mini Reflector supports multiple treatment needs, including placement in breast tissue and lymph nodes, and can be used pre- or post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, at time of biopsy, and for bracketing. The SCOUT indication for use also supports placement in other soft tissue malignancies, broadening the use of SCOUT technology outside the traditional use for breast cancer treatment.

“The SCOUT system is already very precise, but the new SCOUT Mini Reflector is even more directional, allowing me to confidently take smaller tissue samples while preserving more healthy breast tissue for the patient,” said Colleen Murphy, MD, FACS, surgical oncologist at University of Colorado Health and paid consultant of Merit Medical.

The SCOUT Mini Reflector is the newest addition to the Merit Oncology Breast and Soft Tissue Localization portfolio, which also includes the standard SCOUT Reflector as part of the SCOUT Radar Localization system. Since the first clinical use in 2015, SCOUT has been used successfully in more than 275,000 procedures to date. Merit Oncology offers a wide range of localization and brachytherapy technologies to meet diverse clinical needs.

“Merit’s mission is to understand physician needs and innovate and deliver products that drive better patient outcomes,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Merit recognized the need for smaller implantable devices for some physicians and patients. We are pleased to deliver an improved technology that enhances treatment.”

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

