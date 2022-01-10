U.S. markets closed

Scout Talent — No-Percentage Fee Employee Recruitment Services Launched In US

Scout Talent
·2 min read

Scout Talent, a distinctive US recruitment agency, has launched the services that set it apart from similar agencies. The launch helps employers find ideal talent at reduced charges and not the traditional ways.

Vancouver, Canada , Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The agency’s updated recruitment service provides recruitment experts, a transparent process, and other necessary tools to help employers find suitable hires for any position. Its methods are a solution for employers who do not want to pay percentage charges.

More information can be found at https://scouttalent.io

The latest update provides client businesses with a modern digital recruitment process. Scout Talent aims to help employers fill open roles with candidates compatible with company values.

Time is a valuable resource for growing businesses. Recruitment agencies help employers save time and stay on the right side of recruitment laws while seeking new talent. However, these agencies typically charge a sizable percentage of the recruits’ annual salaries, which can be quite a price to pay.

Scout Talent approaches the problem of cost in an unconventional manner. The agency charges fixed prices based on the target roles, which amounts to lower prices than traditional recruitment agencies.

The agency maintains that candidates should know the employer brand they are applying for to attract outstanding talent. Its Employer Branding Specialists team works with clients to design unique branding strategies that accurately portray their company cultures and values.

Unlike average recruitment agencies, Scout Talent dedicates a whole team of recruitment experts to every client’s campaign. The experts handle various aspects of the process, such as writing the recruitment webpage, headhunting the right talent, shortlisting, and interviewing top candidates.

Employers in the U.S. who want recruitment services can complete the form on the website to describe their ideal candidates. The agency uses its expertise to generate the best candidates, rank them and allow clients to choose their perfect hire.

The agency boasts of more than a decade-long experience running recruitment campaigns. With the latest update, it continues to help clients’ businesses generate ideal candidates for any desired role.

A satisfied client said, “I highly recommend Scout Talent as they met our needs for technical support roles, without the hefty contingency fees of a traditional recruitment agency. The team is a pleasure to work with and understand the kind of candidates we were looking for!”

Interested parties can get more information by visiting https://scouttalent.io

Website: https://www.scouttalent.io

CONTACT: Name: Hilary Kelleher Organization: Scout Talent Address: Suite 100 – 1190 Melville Street, , Vancouver, BC V6E 3W1, Canada Phone: +1-628-377-0500


