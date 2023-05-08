Scout24 (ETR:G24) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.00

Scout24 SE's (ETR:G24) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.00 on 27th of June. This will take the annual payment to 1.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Scout24's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Scout24's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 73.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Scout24 Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was €0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Scout24 Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Scout24 has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Scout24's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Scout24 that investors should take into consideration. Is Scout24 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

