Is Scout24 SE's (ETR:G24) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Scout24's (ETR:G24) stock up by 7.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Scout24's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scout24 is:

10% = €141m ÷ €1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Scout24's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Scout24 seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 27%, we aren't very excited. Scout24 was still able to see a decent net income growth of 6.1% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Scout24's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 30% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Scout24 Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 82% (or a retention ratio of 18%) for Scout24 suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Scout24 is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 47% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Scout24's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Scout24 has some positive aspects to its business. True, the company has posted a respectable growth in earnings. However, the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paying out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

