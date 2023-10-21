Scranton man arrested for possession, dissemination of child sexual abuse material

Oct. 20—A Scranton man who admitted to viewing images and videos of child sexual abuse faces more than four dozen felony counts for possessing and disseminating the illicit material.

Special agents with the computer forensics unit of the state Attorney General's office examined a computer belonging to John Davis, 68, 499 Mulberry St. Apt. 505, and found more than 100 child sexual abuse files. Among them were 25 video files of prohibited sex acts involving children and indecent contact, according to charging documents.

On Sept. 25, state Office of Attorney General Special Agent Brian King reviewed downloads from a law enforcement BitTorrent file-sharing program and discovered the user of an IP address later linked to Davis was sharing child sexual abuse material.

The BitTorrent user using that IP address shared a file named "Children-W" on Sept 22. It contained 19 folders with more than 100 illegal videos and images, King wrote in an affidavit.

Comcast provided Davis' name and address after King submitted an administrative subpoena for subscriber information linked to the suspect IP address.

Magisterial District Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell signed a search warrant Wednesday for all electronic devices at Davis' apartment. Special agents and officers searched the apartment and seized those devices early Thursday morning.

Davis, who agreed to answer investigators' questions, admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material for the past several months and said he watches on a computer using a flat-screen television as a monitor, the affidavit notes.

He faces 25 counts of possessing and 25 counts of disseminating child pornography, as well as a criminal use of a communication device charge. All the counts are felonies.

Davis remains in Lackawanna County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing Oct. 30.

