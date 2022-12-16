U.S. markets closed

Scrap metal recycling market: Growth opportunities led by Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd, American Iron and Metal Co. Inc, ArcelorMittal SA- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scrap metal recycling market size is forecast to increase by 340.73 million tons from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in prices of raw materials, the rise in the role of metal recycling in key end-user industries, and rising concern about the impact of mining on the environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global metal recycling market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market within the global industrials market. The global environmental and facilities services market comprises service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals)

  • Ferrous metals: The market share growth by the ferrous metals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Steel is the most widely used ferrous metal due to its extensive use in key industries including the building and automobile industries. The major raw materials for creating new steel and cast-iron products are recycled iron and steel scrap. The majority of the metal scrap exported came from the auto industry and other industries, including the collection of scrap from old railroads, ships, boats, and other vessels. The global ferrous scrap recycling market would face challenges due to restrictions on the import of scrap in important markets like China and India. However, during the projection period, the demand for ferrous scrap will be driven by the rise of the industry and infrastructure in the fast-rising economies of South-East Asia and the Middle East.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd., American Iron and Metal Co. Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Cherry City Metals, Commercial Metals Co., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ENF Ltd., Gerdau SA, Goldstein Group, Midwest Industrial Metals, Nucor Corp., Pacific Steel and Recycling, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Texas Disposal Systems

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the scrap metal recycling market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Household Composters Market by Product, Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The household composters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type, Industrial application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7.46 billionThis report extensively covers market segments by type (computers, mobile devices, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this scrap metal recycling market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scrap metal recycling market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the scrap metal recycling market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the scrap metal recycling market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scrap metal recycling market vendors

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

340.73 million tones

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.89

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd., American Iron and Metal Co. Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Cherry City Metals, Commercial Metals Co., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ENF Ltd., Gerdau SA, Goldstein Group, Midwest Industrial Metals, Nucor Corp., Pacific Steel and Recycling, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Texas Disposal Systems

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global metal recycling market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Ferrous metals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Non-ferrous metals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Industrial goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Iron and Metal Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 ArcelorMittal SA

  • 12.5 Aurubis AG

  • 12.6 Cherry City Metals

  • 12.7 Commercial Metals Co.

  • 12.8 ENF Ltd.

  • 12.9 Gerdau SA

  • 12.10 Goldstein Group

  • 12.11 Midwest Industrial Metals

  • 12.12 Nucor Corp.

  • 12.13 Pacific Steel and Recycling

  • 12.14 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

  • 12.15 Sims Ltd.

  • 12.16 Steel Dynamics Inc.

  • 12.17 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

