U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.42
    -17.19 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,555.05
    -252.41 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.31
    -6.51 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.40
    -11.94 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.12
    +5.85 (+5.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3640
    -0.0090 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0670
    +0.2510 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,484.35
    -171.23 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.75
    +12.14 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.73
    -9.99 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Scratchpad adds deal alerts to help identify most promising prospects

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Scratchpad began life as an easy way to add information to Salesforce by acting as a layer that sits on top of the popular CRM application, but the startup's founders knew it needed to be more than sales utility, and today it announced a new capability that makes Scratchpad a central workspace for sales people by using intelligence to surface the most likely prospects to close deals.

Company co-founder and CEO Pouyan Salehi says the company spends a lot of time watching salespeople and how they work. That's how they came up with the idea of simplifying the way they enter data about a deal inside Salesforce in the first place, but as they have evolved they wanted to find a way to quiet some of the notifications noise they experience on a daily basis.

Scratchpad sales inbox surfaces the most promising deals for salespeople.
Scratchpad sales inbox surfaces the most promising deals for salespeople.

Image Credits: Scratchpad

"They're just being bombarded with notifications, these alerts, and they're causing distractions or breaks to their flow. It's causing a ton of work," Salehi explained. He said that the startup began to explore how it could cut through that noise and surface the information that matters most to salespeople, typically that's those deals they can close the fastest. Where does it make sense to put in the most effort and what do I need to do next to make it happen?

"We came up with this concept of the first inbox for sales. So it's a container that holds all your important notifications and alerts. And the big differentiator is that it not only does it give them those notifications, but it gives them a very fast and easy way to take action on them," he said.

The notifications that a salesperson sees are customizable. The customer can build them in a simple workflow engine called the Scratchpad Notifications Builder, and Salehi sees this as the first step in helping sales teams build workflows that make sense for how they work.

The company announced a $33 million Series B in January, and this announcement is at least partly about putting that money to work to expand the capabilities of the product to give it more of a platform feel.

Scratchpad nabs $33M Series B to continue building sales workspace

Recommended Stories

  • Shifts in food purchase patterns could be permanent

    Survey shows consumers’ preferred method of shopping is a combination of in-store and online at 35%, followed by 34% in-store only and 28% online.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chicago Whittles Down List of Proposals for First Casino

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago has narrowed the proposals for its first casino to three candidates from five as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes to build an entertainment complex that could some day help pay down the city’s fire and police pension costs.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April - SEC

    Thailand has issued rules to ban digital assets from being used to pay for goods and services from April 1, the market regulator said on Wednesday. The move was in line with earlier discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on a need to regulate such activity by digital asset business operators as it could impact the country's financial stability and overall economy, the SEC said in a statement. Digital asset business operators that provide such services must comply with the new rules within 30 days from the effective date, it said.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • General Mills raises sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    The pandemic-driven uptick in grocery demand has held strong, boosting sales at packaged food makers, as people stick to cooking more at home at a time when restaurants have bumped up menu prices to offset inflation. The sustained demand, coupled with price hikes across the board, helped Minnesota-based General Mills report a better-than-expected quarterly profit like its peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.