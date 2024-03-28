"I screamed a little bit": Virginia woman wins $3 million with weeks-old Mega Millions ticket

Melena Hill became a millionaire overnight after she rediscovered her Mega Millions ticket in a nightstand drawer. When the Portsmouth, Virginia., woman checked the winning numbers more than five weeks after the initial drawing, she realized she won big.

"It was an amazing moment. My stomach had butterflies. I screamed a little bit!" Hill told Mega Millions.

When Hill bought the winning ticket for the January 9 drawing, she used Easy Pick, allowing six numbers to be randomly selected by the computer. Hill ended up matching the first five numbers on her ticket. Normally, Hill would have won a $1 million prize, but she spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when she bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled her prize to $3 million, according to Mega Millions.

Hill's winning ticket was purchased in Suffolk, Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up about 10% of the state's total K-12 school budget.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12.6 million. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can order tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

