'I screamed!' Woman quits her job after scratching off $90,000 lottery win

Wouldn't it be nice to quit a job you hate? That's what one Kentucky woman did after she won a $90,000 lottery prize from a scratch-off game.

Reshawn Toliver bought the $5 Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off tickets from a gas station and started scratching them off while her boyfriend and son were in the other room of their home in Hopkinsville, about 170 miles south of Louisville, according to a March 12 press release by the Kentucky Lottery.

When she revealed the numbers of the first four tickets, she thought the fifth one was useless, even though she revealed three “7” symbols.

“I figured it was going to be another $5 win,” Toliver told lottery officials. “I even rolled my eyes in frustration when I saw that.”

Toliver was wrong. The prize she won was the $90,000 top prize, the lottery said.

“I screamed! I’ve never hollered that loud before,” Toliver said.

Man wins $2.6 million: After receiving a scratch-off ticket from his father

Reshawn Toliver, a Kentucky woman, won $90,000 on a scratch-off and quit her job.

After hearing her loud screams, Toliver's boyfriend and son came to see if she was okay. Filled with mixed emotions, she couldn't stop laughing and screaming after realizing she won the top prize, Toliver told lottery officials.

Toliver won the top prize after matching three of the number “7” symbols on the second game. When a player matches three symbols of the game, the player will win the prize that correlates with the match, the lottery said.

On March 4, Toliver made the drive to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters where she claimed her prize, worth $64,800 after taxes.

Skyline Fuel received $900 for selling the lucky ticket.

Kentucky Lottery winner quits her job

While many lottery winners will choose to travel, pay off their house, save or remain anonymous, Toliver chose to quit her job.

Toliver told Kentucky Lottery officials that she has been wanting to quit her current job to find something else. Winning the lottery gave her a little extra support as she looks for another one.

“I was unhappy with my job and God made a way,” Toliver said. “I felt bad leaving but I’m relieved to be able to quit my job.”

Story continues

What are the odds of winning Wild Cash Multiplier?

The overall odds of winning Wild Cash Multiplier are 1 in 3.65, the Kentucky Lottery states.

The odds of winning the top prize of $90,000 arebased upon the number of tickets that are sold, according to the lottery.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can get tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky lottery winner quits job after snagging scratch-off prize