‘Screams Bearish’: One Mainstream Factor Shows Bitcoin Price Bottom Could Worryingly Sink Further

In the last 24 hours, the crypto market has rebounded slightly by $1 billion as the Bitcoin price recovered to mid-$3,500.

Last week, several traders said that maintaining momentum above the $3,500 mark is crucial for preventing a drop to the low $3,000 region and possibly to $2,000.

Bitcoin Price Feb 4 2019 More

What’s Bearish in the Bitcoin Market?

According to cryptocurrency analyst Murad Mahmudov, the engagement of the keyword “Bitcoin” on Twitter has declined substantially in the past 14 months.

Read the full story on CCN.com.