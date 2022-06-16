U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.83
    -123.16 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.92
    -740.61 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,642.00
    -89.14 (-5.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +1.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +35.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.50 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0183 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0790
    -1.7400 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

SCREENVISION MEDIA TAPS DBASE4MEDIA GROUP TO BUILD INTERNATIONAL PIPELINE OF ADVERTISING PARTNERS

·2 min read

Screenvision's Front + Center Everywhere Audience Network to Deliver Precise Audiences and Ensure Connection with Culturally Relevant Content

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced that it has partnered with DBase4Media, an India-based media and marketing agency, which will connect brands worldwide to Screenvision's recently launched audience network.

"Through our Front + Center Everywhere Audience Network, we can offer international brands the ability to connect with hyper-local and highly engaged moviegoing audiences anytime, anywhere," said Gerald Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Front + Center Everywhere. "DBase4Media offers a robust pipeline of advertisers worldwide who are eager to bring their culturally relevant content to the U.S. consumer."

Partnering with DBase4Media, Front + Center Everywhere Audience Network will enable brands to target moviegoers regionally and locally via the 40ft screen, mobile devices and at home via the recently launched FCE CTV platform. Brands can also expand their reach beyond the theaters with a fully immersive DOOH experience that includes a powerful and diversified network of live music and entertainment venues, point of care networks, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, airports and pet care networks.

"We continue to see pre-pandemic levels of enthusiasm for various categories worldwide that are looking for new ways to connect with the typically elusive 18-34-year-old audience," said Sudhanshu Srivastava, Founder, DBase4Media Group. "Screenvision Media's cinema network has proven to deliver this audience over the past 45 years. Now with its expanded Front + Center Audience Network, we believe their capabilities are best suited to deliver the audience our clients want to reach."

DBase4Media is targeting a global client base and has designed various campaigns across India, Mauritius, Japan and Finland, which the company expects to mirror as part of its new relationship with Screenvision Media.

About Screenvision Media
Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and through a robust OOH network . The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Dbase4Media
Based in New Delhi, India, Dbase4Mediagroup is a media and marketing consultancy focused on driving brand development. Dbase4Media proactively develops and execute plans (rectification) through a research-based innovative and customized approach that delivers revenue output. Services include brand audits, SMM,research, surveys, sales and marketing partnerships and media sales for global, national regional and local clients.

Media Contact: Russin Royal, rroyal@crwnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screenvision-media-taps-dbase4media-group-to-build-international-pipeline-of-advertising-partners-301569932.html

SOURCE Screenvision Media

