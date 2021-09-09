U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,964.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,596.50
    -23.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.90
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,848.72
    -1,282.19 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.30
    -18.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,046.48
    -134.73 (-0.45%)
     

Screw Compressor Market to grow by $ 5.5 bn, Atlas Copco AB and BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Screw Compressor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Screw Compressor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The screw compressor market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 5.5 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the screw compressor market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.89%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the rise in use of HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Screw Compressor Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the screw compressor market

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70890

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the screw compressor market in the electrical components & equipment industry include Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Screw Compressor Market size

  • Screw Compressor Market trends

  • Screw Compressor Market industry analysis

Market trend such as demand for energy-efficient screw compressors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the screw compressor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

HVAC Test Instruments Market Report - The HVAC test instruments market size is expected to grow by USD 153.17 million and record a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Heliport Lighting Market Report - The heliport lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 18.93 million and record a CAGR of 4.31% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist screw compressor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the screw compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the screw compressor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of screw compressor market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Petrochemical and chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metallurgy and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Oil-injected compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Oil-free compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

  • Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Howden Group Ltd.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

  • Kaishan Compressor USA

  • MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screw-compressor-market-to-grow-by--5-5-bn-atlas-copco-ab-and-boge-kompressoren-otto-boge-gmbh--co-kg-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301370488.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • China Tells Tencent, Netease to End Focus on Profit in Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a slide in share prices.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Administration and two other agencies called the meeting to convey plans to step up supervision and start checks on illegal behavior, according to the state-run X

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Nvidia Asks EU to Approve Arm Deal. A Ruling Is Due Next Month.

    The EU has set Oct. 13 as the deadline to make a ruling on the purchase, after the company filed for regulatory clearance Wednesday.

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Biden admin. to rein in meat prices, Lucid falls, Robinhood to offer crypto recurring investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.