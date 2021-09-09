Screw Compressor Market to grow by $ 5.5 bn, Atlas Copco AB and BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
The screw compressor market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 5.5 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the screw compressor market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.89%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the rise in use of HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Screw Compressor Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Geography
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the screw compressor market in the electrical components & equipment industry include Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Screw Compressor Market size
Screw Compressor Market trends
Screw Compressor Market industry analysis
Market trend such as demand for energy-efficient screw compressors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the screw compressor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist screw compressor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the screw compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the screw compressor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of screw compressor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Petrochemical and chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metallurgy and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Oil-injected compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oil-free compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Atlas Copco AB
BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Howden Group Ltd.
Ingersoll Rand Inc
KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE
Kaishan Compressor USA
MAN Energy Solutions SE
Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
