Screw Compressor Market to grow by $ 5.5 bn, Atlas Copco AB and BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Screw Compressor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The screw compressor market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 5.5 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the screw compressor market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.89%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the rise in use of HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Screw Compressor Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Type

Geography

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the screw compressor market in the electrical components & equipment industry include Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Screw Compressor Market size

Screw Compressor Market trends

Screw Compressor Market industry analysis

Market trend such as demand for energy-efficient screw compressors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist screw compressor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the screw compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the screw compressor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of screw compressor market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Petrochemical and chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metallurgy and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Oil-injected compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil-free compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Copco AB

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Howden Group Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

Kaishan Compressor USA

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

