U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,436.00
    -98.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,109.00
    -25.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.90
    -9.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.34
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3170
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,350.05
    -1,198.00 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.13
    -24.45 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.45
    +20.26 (+0.07%)
     

Screw Compressor Rental Market worth USD 6.18 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.73% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screw Compressor Rental Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Screw Compressor Rental Market by Type, Portability , Stage, End-user and Region – Forecast till 2027 ” the market size is projected to be worth USD 6.18 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027).

COVID-19 Analysis

The effect of the COVID-19 flare-up has been highly critical of most of the MSMEs in the assembling area due to diminished exercises brought about by social separating measures and lockdown and lessening in the neighborhood and worldwide interest because of a monetary slowdown. The impact of the pandemic on the single-stage blower is relied upon to be dependable, and it is needed to renew once the mechanical exercises are at pre-COVID levels. This situation is relied upon for showing up close to the furthest limit of the figure time frame. It has also gone through the brunt of the outbreak. Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, as well as long-term & immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative effect on this market growth. But following the relaxation of lockdowns, the market is likely to get back into normalcy soon.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6269


Key Players

Key industry players profiled in the global screw compressor rental industry report include-

  • CAPS Australia (Australia)

  • Lewis System (U.S.)

  • Metro Air Compressor (U.S.)

  • United Rentals Inc. (U.S.)

  • Stewart & Stevenson LLC (U.S.)

  • Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)

  • Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

  • Aggreko plc (U.K.)

  • Air Energy Group LLC (U.S.)

  • BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany)

  • Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

  • Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany).

The global screw compressor rental market is fragmented as well as competitive for the presence of several international and domestic key players. Such players have incorporated innovative strategies for remaining at the vanguard and also sufficing the burgeoning demand of the customers including contracts, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (115 pages) on Screw Compressor Rental

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/screw-compressor-rental-market-6269


Drivers

Unexpected Power Outages to Boost Market Growth

The unexpected power outages coupled with deadlines to compete targets by various industries will boost the demand for pneumatic equipment like screw compressors.

Besides, the focus on high productivity and optimization of processes for saving on operational and maintenance costs are also adding to the screw compressor rental market share.

Opportunities

Unexpected Emergencies to offer Robust Opportunities

The sudden breakdown of equipment and unexpected emergencies will offer robust opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

High Operational Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high operational cost may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

High Maintenance Cost to act as Market Challenge

The high maintenance price will act as a market challenge over the forecast period.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6269


Market Segmentation

The global screw compressor market is segmented based on end user, stages, types, and portability.

By portability, the portable segment will lead the market over the forecast period for being a viable solution for long-term and short-term rental agreements.

By types, the oil-injected compressor will dominate the market over the forecast period. These act as insulators to seal gaps and maintain temperature during repetitive actions of industrial machines.

By stages, the multi-stage compressor will spearhead the market over the forecast period for their portability & features of turbo pressure as well as variable speed drive offering them a suitable advantage.

By end user, the construction segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the rapid urbanization, and migration of people to cities. Air compressors are used in torque wrenches, nail guns, and screw drivers. Increased usage of compressors for civil engineering, demolition and road building equipment, and infrastructure development is driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Screw Compressors Rental Market

The APAC region will head this market in the forecast period. The presence of different developing economies such as China, Singapore, South Korea, and India, increasing foreign direct investment and fast track initiative, the increasing need for services and products owing to the rise in disposable income, constant growth of the mining and chemical industries, and growth of the construction and general manufacturing industries in China, are adding screw compressors rental market growth in the region.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Screw Compressors Rental Market

North America will have admirable growth over the forecast period. Resurgence of the construction sector, renewal of mining licenses, the increasing inclination of international companies to invest in regional market are adding to the global screw compressor rental market growth in the region. The US has the utmost market share.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Screw Compressor Rental Market by Type (Oil-Injected Screw Compressor, Oil-Free Screw Compressor), Portability (Stationary, Portable), Stage (Single-stage, Multi-stage), End-user and Region – Forecast till 2027


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6269


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets pull back on unease over China’s economy, turmoil in Afghanistan

    Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Snowflake or Twilio

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are both high-growth cloud companies that have generated dazzling returns for investors. Snowflake's stock price has more than doubled since its IPO last September, while Twilio's stock has delivered a 23-bagger gain since its IP0 in mid-2016. Both companies simplify tasks for companies.