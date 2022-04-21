U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Scribd Adds First Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel to its Executive Team

·3 min read

Laura Malinasky's background in leading international companies' legal functions through periods of expansion will enhance Scribd's global operations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd, the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, today announced the appointment of Laura Malinasky to its newly created role of Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Malinasky was selected due to her strong background in leading the legal functions of technology companies that have undergone incredible growth, unlocked capital, and transitioned into the public space.

"Laura's previous work navigating the intricate legal matters faced by global companies that were undergoing intense growth will further enhance our team's already deep experience," said Trip Adler, co-founder, and CEO at Scribd. "Her international expertise will also complement our Executive Leadership team's approach as we continue to expand our global offerings.

With more than 20 years of experience as an attorney and Chief Legal Officer at both private and public software and technology companies, Malinasky has identified and implemented process improvements to drive scalability in a corporate legal environment, particularly during times of great expansion.

"As a lifelong learner, I am passionate about Scribd's mission to change the way the world reads," said Malinasky. "I believe that my past experience managing the complexity of mergers and acquisitions, as well as my work with global technology companies will help Scribd grow in the healthiest, most robust way possible."

Most recently, Malinasky was the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Planet Labs, where she helped the company as it merged with SPAC dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV to become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PL). The deal valued Planet Labs at $2.8 billion, with over $500 million in capital. At Planet Labs, Malinasky also spearheaded the company's efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in their teams.

Prior to Planet Labs, Malinasky became the Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer and Corporate Secretary at Dynatrace, following the merger of Keynote and Dynatrace. While there, Malinasky was responsible for both global human resources and all legal affairs, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing, employment, litigation, and IP.

As Vice President, Legal Affairs & Assistant Secretary at TIBCO, Malinasky handled corporate legal matters (including the stock administration and immigration departments) as the company went from $300 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue. During this time, TIBCO's corporate legal activities included 20 acquisitions, representing over $1 billion in aggregate purchase price, and raising over $1 billion through equity and debt offerings.

About Scribd
Scribd is the reading subscription service that's changing the way the world reads. For $11.99 a month, Scribd offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more. Scribd works directly with publishers to constantly add new content to the platform and provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content that amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available on iOS and Android devices as well as web browsers. Follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scribd-adds-first-chief-legal-officer-and-general-counsel-to-its-executive-team-301529737.html

SOURCE Scribd

