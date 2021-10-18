U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,481.67
    +10.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.66
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,961.45
    +64.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.87
    +0.21 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0720 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2200
    +0.5430 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,060.49
    +1,394.44 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.57
    -6.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Scribe launches knowledge-capturing software that gets employees on the same page

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Employees come and go, often taking their knowledge with them. There are also times when just a handful of employees know how to do something and don’t have time to provide a mass tutorial. That’s where Scribe comes in. Its software records movement and clicks and converts them into a step-by-step guide in less than a minute with screenshots and text that is editable and shareable. The information can be recorded from a Chrome extension or desktop app and also live in a repository until it is needed.

Today, the company launched with $30 million in venture capital, including a new $22 million round of Series A funding that was led by Tiger Global Management. A group of existing investors also participated in the investment, including Amplify Partners, which led Scribe’s $8 million seed round at the beginning of 2021, Haystack Ventures, XYZ Venture Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures and SEV.

Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Smith, formerly of McKinsey & Company and Greylock Partners, formed the San Francisco-based company a couple of years ago with entrepreneur and former Google engineer Aaron Podolny after seeing a knowledge gap in how operational work was done.

Smith’s background is in organization and operations work. She talked to more than 1,200 founders about how software was bought and sold, and what they wished existed -- and learned that not much had changed in this area in a decade.

“The process is still being done manually,” she told TechCrunch. “There is not a standard way to communicate how to do something. With Scribe, it is a standard. You can click the record button, do the task and it auto generates step-by-step instructions.”

Scribe has been heads-down since it was founded, but the software is now being used by over 10,000 organizations globally as a way to share with others how to do something. These include use cases by organizations outside of those initially targeted by Smith and Podolny, like governments and schools.

In addition to the investors mentioned earlier, angel investors involved include former Microsoft chairman John Thompson, Adobe chief product officer Scott Belsky, Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu. As part of the investment, Amplify Partners general partner Mike Dauber joins Scribe’s board of directors.

Scribe is the latest company to attract venture capital for efforts to capture and share digital processes. For example, in August, Tango raised $5.7 million for its Chrome extension that auto-captures workflow best practices so that teams can learn from their top performers.

Selling into the enterprise: How Slack and other startups get it wrong

Ross Fubini, managing director of XYZ, said Scribe was building a company that makes something complex look easy. He credits Smith for helping many marquee startups ramp up their enterprise selling during her time at Greylock and believes that she and her team are creating a product that is doing the same: showing them how to do their job better.

“And companies will pay for that,” he added. “This is just the first part of the journey. When we talk to companies describing problems on creating documentation, we see that bottom-up part. We are here to put in yet more money into the company so that Jennifer and her team can keep doing the work, build the go-to-market and get paid for that value.”

Meanwhile, Scribe has both a free version and pro/enterprise plans, and averages nearly 50% reduction in non-productive time spent learning how to do a process.

Smith intends to use the new funding to scale the team to respond to customer demand that is coming from startups all the way to Fortune 500 companies. The company’s 20-person employee base is a majority of women and underrepresented minorities, something Smith is proud of as she focuses on building an inclusive, culture- and talent-first organization, she added. She will also invest in R&D and product development that is coming down the pipeline.

“We want Scribe to be the new common standard for sharing how to do something,” Smith added. “We take inspiration from Zoom and Slack, which have both become standard and lexicon. It’s really about driving that reach and distribution with colleagues and customers.”

How our startup boosted productivity with ‘get s*** done’ day

 

Recommended Stories

  • How Mint.com Makes Money: Advertisements, Upgrades, Data, and Referrals

    Mint.com has built out multiple revenue streams from its free personal financial data-gathering tool. Find out how Mint has greatly benefited from the 2009 acquisition by Intuit.

  • Amazon accused of lying about its business practices to Congress

    Antitrust subcommittee members want evidence to back up testimony from execs about the use of third-party seller data.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • AMC Entertainment Launches Open Caption Format at 240 Locations

    To expand its audience base, movie exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) has launched an open caption format at 240 locations in 101 markets in the U.S. The format particularly targets those people whose native language is not English or who have hearing difficulties. Shares of the company closed 1.7% higher on Friday. The stock, however, declined 0.6% in early trade on Monday. Based out of Kansas, the company operates nearly 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. (See Insiders’

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vale SA (VALE) Anymore

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On C3.ai, Inc. (AI)?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI). C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) investors should […]