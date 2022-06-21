U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Scripps names Quinn Pacini VP and GM of KBZK/ KXLF TV stations in Bozeman/Butte, Montana

·2 min read
CINCINNATI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Quinn Pacini to the role of vice president and general manager for KBZK/KXLF, the Scripps CBS affiliates in the Bozeman/Butte, Montana, market, effective Friday, July 1.

The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Quinn Pacini to the role of vice president and general manager for KBZK/KXLF, the Scripps CBS affiliates in the Bozeman/Butte, Montana, market.
A native of Helena, Pacini joins Scripps from Learfield/Bobcat Sports Properties, the broadcast and multimedia partner within Montana State Athletics, where he has served as general manager since 2015.

Pacini has more than 15 years of experience in media, advertising and marketing. He previously held ascending marketing leadership roles at automotive technology firm CDK Global and digital marketing agency Rally Marketing Group in Seattle.

"Quinn has a unique background that combines expertise in creating high-profile content with the ability to market that content and find sponsors to support it," Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor said. "His track record of driving revenue growth within the Montana media industry, paired with his experience leading multimedia marketing and advertising campaigns, make him a great addition to our teams at KBZK and KXLF and their community partners."

Pacini graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. He also holds a Master of Sports Administration from Seattle University and a Master of Psychology from Argosy University in Seattle.

"I look forward to continuing my Montana media career working alongside the great teams at KBZK and KXLF," Pacini said. "Together we'll find new ways to provide Montanans the news and entertainment that informs their days and connects them with their communities."

Pacini, his wife Lindsee and their three children, Jackson, Ava and Brooklyn, have made Bozeman their home since 2015.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

 

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Why ODP Stock Is Plunging 14% Today

    Shares of ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) were plunging 14% at 11:13 a.m. ET today after the office supplies retailer announced that on second thought, it was going to keep its consumer retail business. Best known as the owner of the Office Depot and OfficeMax chains, ODP had been planning to spin off the retail unit into a separately traded company, but then put the idea on hold earlier this year after receiving bids of as much as $1 billion for the unit. This morning, though, ODP said its board of directors completed its strategic review and decided that after considering all the options, including proposals from potential buyers, it decided to hang on to the consumer business after all.

  • 'This is headquarters for us': TD Bank CEO Leo Salom on local growth, remote work and recruiting tech talent

    TD Bank CEO Leo Salom weighs in on workforce issues and looks ahead to a generational wealth transfer he believes the banking industry needs to get ahead of.

  • Baltimore Apple store unionizes, Mondelez buys Clif Bar, 'Lightyear' sees $51 million opening

    Notable business headlines include Apple’s Baltimore store becoming the first to unionize, Mondelez buying Clif Bar for $2.9 billion, and ‘Lightyear’ seeing a $51 million opening across the U.S.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Read Rolls Royce's One-Of-Its-Kind Attempt To Beat Inflation

    Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) doled out £2,000 ($2,458) to ~70% of its U.K. staff to beat the inflation in a first-of-its-kind move, Reuters reports. The economy battled inflation and has aggravated by the labor crisis, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit, and Ukraine crisis after an initial rebound from the pandemic. Rolls Royce looked to offer the sum to 11,000 shopfloor workers and 3,000 junior managers mainly based at its Derby and Bristol sites, BBC reports. Rolls-Royce also offer

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Suffer From Battery Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.Most Read from BloombergStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary Su

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.