Scrub $100 off the Oral-B electric toothbrush for Amazon Prime Day

Get $100 off one of our favorite electric toothbrushes on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save big on the coolest devices out there. Through tomorrow, July 12, you can get $100 off one of our favorite electric toothbrushes: the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush, a $299.99 toothbrush that's now on sale for $199.99. Just be sure to click the box next to 'Apply $50 coupon' before checkout, bringing your total savings to $100 off the regular price.

$199.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $100)

Now, let's get into what makes this toothbrush so special. According to our testers, it's very quiet, which means you don't have to worry about disturbing your loved ones if the early morning hours call for a brushing session. To be sure you're making the most out of those precious few minutes, the brush also comes equipped with a digital screen that flashes feedback on your brushing. A happy face will smile back at you if you've completed two minutes of brushing, and you'll receive a sad face if you fail to meet the two-minute mark. Oh, and if you're concerned about the grip, our testers confirm it's "easy to hold."

If you're looking to upgrade your brushing game, look no further than the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush, but hurry: this amazing deal expires on Wednesday, July 12, at 11:59 PM. Happy brushing!

