Scrubber Market to Record 5.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 53% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrubber Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scrubber Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scrubber Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP., Clean Marine AS, Damen Shipyards Group, Ducon, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hamon S.A., Hitachi Zosen Corp., KCH Services Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Thermax Ltd., Tri-Mer Corp., Verantis Environmental Solutions Group, Wartsila Corp., and Yara Marine Technologies among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (Wet Scrubber and Dry Scrubber)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Scrubber Market's potential growth difference will be USD 757.7 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.66%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 53% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for scrubber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The electricity generation in the region is primarily reliant on coal-fired power plants, which will facilitate the scrubber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The scrubber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in expanding their operations in emerging economies to cater the evolving user needs from these nations. For instance, in April 2021, Alfa Laval Corporate AB extended its range of Unique DV-ST UltraPure diaphragm valves with slimmer actuators and optimized lightweight cast valve bodies along with options for unbeatably economical operation. In addition, the company launched Water ATM (Water Purification Plants) at Maraimalai and Avadi municipalities near Chennai, India.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

  • Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • Andritz AG

  • Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

  • Clean Marine AS

  • Damen Shipyards Group

  • Ducon

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • GEA Group AG

  • Hamon S.A.

  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.

  • KCH Services Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Nederman Holding AB

  • Thermax Ltd.

  • Tri-Mer Corp.

  • Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

  • Wartsila Corp.

  • Yara Marine Technologies

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Type

  • Wet Scrubber
    The wet scrubber segment held the largest scrubber share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Wet scrubbers are sturdy in design and can sustain a wide range of temperatures. They can also remove the most harmful gases and substances that contribute to acid rain and other environmental hazards. The demand for wet scrubbers is increasing due to their high efficiency in removing multiple gases and substrates from industrial exhaust gases. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Dry Scrubber

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Scrubber Market Driver:

The growth in the tourism sector has driven the demand for hospitality sectors requiring industrial scrubbers to clean floors, utensils, and other products efficiently while maintaining overall hygiene. The healthcare centers are also increasing their focus on installing more sophisticated equipment and devices for medical emergencies. Furthermore, with the growth of the e-commerce industry, the retail industry is experiencing dramatic progress. Thus, with the growth of the tourism and healthcare sectors, the need for cleanliness has also increased. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global scrubber market during the forecast period.

  • Scrubber Market Trend:

Growing demand for eco-friendly scrubbers is another factor supporting the scrubber market growth. Green and sustainable cleaning methodologies are significant trends in the industrial floor cleaner market. These methods reduce the carbon footprint on the environment and are cost-effective as they have led to significant savings of resources such as energy, water, chemicals, and waste. These practices reduce illness and injuries to the workforce in the industrial cleaning market. By adopting green and sustainable practices, the chemicals used for industrial cleaning are diluted, thus reducing packaging wastes and disposal costs of any hazardous chemicals. Hence, the demand for eco-friendly scrubbers will boost the demand for scrubbers, globally during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Static Mixer Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Prime Movers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scrubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 757.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.91

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP., Clean Marine AS, Damen Shipyards Group, Ducon, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hamon S.A., Hitachi Zosen Corp., KCH Services Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Thermax Ltd., Tri-Mer Corp., Verantis Environmental Solutions Group, Wartsila Corp., and Yara Marine Technologies

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Wet scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dry scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 10.4 Andritz AG

  • 10.5 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.6 CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

  • 10.7 Ducon

  • 10.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • 10.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.11 Thermax Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scrubber-market-to-record-5-91-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--53-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301499095.html

SOURCE Technavio

