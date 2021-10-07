U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +30.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,491.00
    +200.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.75
    +142.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.44
    -0.99 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.83 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4320
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,153.19
    +3,301.33 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.06
    +49.96 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.79
    +68.92 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

SCS Engineers Announces Specialized Brownfields Redevelopment Team Targeting CA DTSC Grant-Funded Remediation

·2 min read

Newly Organized Team Will Bring Focus to Helping Clients Secure Share of $500 Million in California Grants and Assist with Remediation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Engineers today announced the formation of a dedicated team of specialists to help clients secure newly available state grants for the remediation of brownfields and assist with environmental investigations and cleanup of the sites for development.

(PRNewsfoto/SCS Engineers)
(PRNewsfoto/SCS Engineers)

The Equitable Community Revitalization Grants (ECRG), through the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), are intended to fund redevelopment and eligible projects in disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and promote affordable housing, community uses, revitalization, and equitable recycling of land.

"In the midst of a housing crisis, communities and affordable housing developers have a historic opportunity to obtain funding for the cleanup of some of the approximately 200,000 brownfields in the state that could be put back to their highest and best use," said Dan Johnson, SCS Engineers vice president, and National Expert for Brownfields Redevelopment.

Under the ECRG, the DTSC allocates approximately $500,000,000 for grants to municipalities, government agencies, tribes, non-profits, and affordable housing ventures. The funding spans use over four years. The DTSC is considering grants through the spring of 2022 in the first phase.

SCS has decades of experience with brownfield assessment, analysis in numerous USEPA Region 9 communities. Recent successes in helping clients obtain funding for the cleanup of contaminated properties prompted the creation of the SCS Brownfield Redevelopment Team.

In addition to Johnson, the cross-disciplinary, statewide SCS team will include Keith Etchells, certified geologist, and hydrogeologist based in San Diego; Jim Ritchie, SCS Vice President, based in the Bay Area, with three decades of experience in site restoration; Ashley Hutchens, Vice President and Environmental Services director, based in Long Beach; Alissa Barrow, Project Manager and Professional Engineer, based in San Diego; and Dana Justice, marketing specialist working with the San Diego office.

"These projects can be complex. Forming a specialized team to assist through the whole process -- from site assessment to funding, cleanup, and through construction -- will give our clients a streamlined approach and create efficiencies that can give them a significant competitive advantage," said Ritchie.

About SCS Engineers
SCS Engineers' environmental solutions and technology directly result from our experience and dedication to industries responsible for safeguarding the environment as they deliver services and products. For information about SCS, visit the SCS Engineers website. For information about our Brownfields Teams in your EPA region, contact service@scsengineers.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scs-engineers-announces-specialized-brownfields-redevelopment-team-targeting-ca-dtsc-grant-funded-remediation-301393278.html

SOURCE SCS Engineers

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Think tank calls for £11.7bn funding to insulate 19 million cold homes in Britain

    The New Economics Foundation said millions of homes are draughty, cold and rely on fossil fuels to heat them.

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Chemical Giant Dow Urges U.S. to Follow Canada’s Lead on Carbon Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. urged the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions after announcing plans to build the world’s first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshape

  • Explaining why ‘green hydrogen’ is our best (maybe only) option for getting to net-zero carbon by 2050 and halting climate change

    Producing hydrogen without emissions is quite expensive right now, but it will inevitably be the cheapest source of renewable energy for many applications that electric batteries can't solve

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • Crews work to clean up, contain California oil spill

    Cleanup efforts continue after an offshore oil spill released heavy crude into the ocean not far from Southern California beaches. Some of the oil washed onto miles of beaches and a protected marshland. (Oct. 5)

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

    Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work together to improve access to rare earths and rare earth magnets, as well as copper and steel. No money changed hands between the companies and no decisions have been made on any steps the partners could take together, such as whether to build a manufacturing plant or mine. The automaker said it would work with General Electric on opportunities in North America, where both companies are headquartered, as well as Europe.

  • Pioneering a Sustainable Future

    Ericsson is creating a world of limitless connectivity, where mobile technology opens new possibilities to pioneer a sustainable future. With global collaboration and digital innovation, carbon emi...

  • Oil spill at Texas refinery causes road closures as emergency crews work to contain spread

    Emergency crews are working to contain the damage from an oil spill at a refinery in Texas, where dramatic video footage shows a deluge of crude gushing out the side of a massive storage tank. Aerial footage from ABC 13 shows the area around the tanker in Galveston Bay saturated in the brownish-black crude oil while witness accounts posted to Facebook said the air surrounding the site “smelled horrible”. The leak comes less than a week after a leak in an oil pipeline off the coast of California spilt up to 144,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Hudson Bay is warmer than Mexico this Thanksgiving weekend

    Canada will feature a little bit of everything during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend -- from mild and cold temperatures to sun, showers and maybe even some snow.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.