SCS Engineers Awarded On-Call, Smart Business Recycling Contract by Los Angeles County Public Works

·2 min read

Recycling and waste diversion expertise win SCS Engineers contract to help Los Angeles County reduce waste and preserve landfill capacity.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to California legislation mandating significant state-wide waste reduction, Los Angeles County awarded SCS Engineers a contract to help manage the County's most comprehensive and aggressive recycling and waste diversion efforts yet.

(PRNewsfoto/SCS Engineers)
(PRNewsfoto/SCS Engineers)

"The Smart Business Recycling program signals that, for LA County, recycling and waste diversion are not just buzzwords," says Michelle Leonard, an SCS Engineers senior vice president. "This goal is important for SCS as a firm as well, and we are very pleased to support LA County with their program."

California state legislators passed several bills over the last three decades in an effort to reduce waste going into landfills. The most recent legislation, CA Senate Bill 1383, seeks to reduce organic waste going into landfills by 75 percent by 2025.

SCS has been a longtime partner of LA County, having consulted on its Smart Business Recycling (SBR) program since 2015. This most recent SBR contract steps up waste analysis, community outreach and education, and provisioning tools for recycling and waste diversion efforts in LA County's unincorporated communities, which cover a vast area.

A 35-year veteran in the waste management industry, Leonard will serve as Lead Project Manager on the project.

At the direction of the County's Contract Manager, SCS will assist with:

  • Creating materials and events for community outreach and education

  • On-site consultations for businesses, multi-family complexes, large venues, and schools to improve waste reduction and recycling

  • Visual waste audits to determine contamination levels and identify opportunities to recover and divert materials, for example, through composting

  • On-site training for food-generating businesses to help them establish, operate, and maintain effective food waste reduction, recycling, and recovery programs

  • Research, procurement, and distribution of items such as recycling bins, food waste containers, recognition awards, and promotional items.

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers' environmental solutions and technology directly result from our experience and dedication to industries responsible for safeguarding the environment as they deliver services and products. For information about SCS, watch a short video, or follow us on your favorite social media. Contact us at service@scsengineers.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scs-engineers-awarded-on-call-smart-business-recycling-contract-by-los-angeles-county-public-works-301413431.html

SOURCE SCS Engineers

