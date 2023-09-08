SCSOS to host tech career summit this month

Sep. 7—Sutter County Superintendent of Schools is partnering with Sacramento-based nonprofit Cyber Proud to host a virtual technology career summit on Sept. 21.

Both groups will also host a booth at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace job fair in Yuba City on the same day.

This virtual networking event will help bridge the gap between employers and tech talent, organizers said. The event aims to gather a diverse pool of tech trainees and business representatives to engage in meaningful conversation.

For those interested in tech careers, organizers hope to connect potential employees with various tech companies. Attendees will learn about these organizations and explore new career opportunities that align with their skills and interests.

Cyber Proud was founded in 2020 to promote workforce development and community focused programs that expand access to technology training. The nonprofit organization provides industry certifications and apprenticeships aligned with high-demand technology and cybersecurity careers.

Cyber Proud founder Coleen Morehead, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Tom Reusser and President of Apprentice Now Kyle Farnsworth will serve as speakers for the tech summit.

Apprentice Now collaborates with universities and businesses to bridge the industry skills gap and help companies achieve their individual goals.

Attendees will learn more about recruiting, vetting, training and hiring in the tech industry and how to streamline employment opportunities, organizers said.

Cyber Proud has also partnered with Sutter County Superintendent of Schools to host an IT career training program starting in October. This program will be open to 100 people and includes virtual instruction in a technology assisted online platform and certification training.

An eight-week pre-apprenticeship program requires online attendance and will cover software development and infrastructure support, organizers said. Cybersecurity training will be offered starting in January.

Other services in the program include exam prep and voucher, mentoring, career counseling, job training and job placement.

This program is made possible through a California Apprenticeship Initiative grant, Morehead said. The total value of this program is $15,000, but eligible applicants can join at no cost.

"I have had a relationship with the Superintendent of Schools for some time. When I started Cyber Proud, we had discussed bringing more IT tech opportunities to Sutter County. I'm thrilled that the state is funding these opportunities," Morehead said.

Ideal candidates should have strong foundational computer skills, access to a computer and the internet and a strong desire to learn and work in technology. Applicants must also be a California resident, and priority will be given to Sutter County residents, organizers said.

For more information about the career training program, visit www.cyberproud.org.

Sutter County Superintendent of Schools will host the tech career summit virtually at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. This event is free, but space is limited. Attendees can register for the tech summit on eventbrite.com.

The Yuba Sutter Marketplace job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City.