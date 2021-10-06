SCTE Expo Focuses on L&D Experience with Dr. Jim Kirkpatrick, the creator of the New World Kirkpatrick Model, Addressing How to Reinvent Training

Future of work innovators speaking about limitless learning at Expo include Julie Hiipakka of Deloitte, who will deliver the keynote

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs® subsidiary, has announced that the L&D Experience will take a central role at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021, with experts discussing how the pandemic has reshaped learning, particularly the use of technology, and how organizations can pivot to remain relevant and deliver emerging technologies to benefit employees and customers.

"This year's L&D program promises to be a robust and engaging discussion about the intersection of technology and learning, preparing the workforce of tomorrow," said Jill Banks, SCTE director of Learning Operations. "SCTE has been focusing on continuous learning through content and superior data reporting to support innovative training methods. We're very excited to hear from the experienced lineup of professionals who are at the top of the L&D field."

Dr. Jim Kirkpatrick, senior consultant with Kirkpatrick Partners, is renowned as a visionary and an expert in training evaluation and as the creator of the New World Kirkpatrick Model. Dr. Kirkpatrick will share how to structure initiatives so they enhance on-the-job performance and impact the bottom line.

The theme for Expo's L&D Experience is "unleash the power of limitless learning." Nancy Murphy, executive director, Learning & Workforce Capability, Cox Communications, is chair for this year's L&D Experience. Julie Hiipakka, vice president, Learning & Leadership Research Leader for Deloitte Consulting, will deliver the keynote. Julie brings 23 years of professional experience of L&D, talent management, and professional services, to her discussion of how businesses can connect learning, talent, and organizational change efforts to organizational goals and strategy.

"The most important element for any organization seeking to keep its workforce skilled and informed is to incorporate the latest technological advancements into an L&D strategy that factors in the human experience," said Nancy Murphy. "Emphasizing and executing on the importance of L&D to the industry facilitates high-performing teams, measurable results, satisfied customers, and happier employees."

As the largest cable telecommunications and technology trade show in the Americas, Expo will enable attendees to see the emerging technologies and applications transforming the industry and connect with the experts leading the transformation of connectivity through a comprehensive virtual experience. Deeply focused on the evolution of the broadband telecommunications sector, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will deliver a learning and networking experience unparalleled in the cable industry.

This year's Workplace of the Future/Workforce Operations and Learning and Development Track includes a panel discussion on Executing in Today's Digital Realms: New Tools in Remote Learning, Customer Journeys and Construction Know-How.

For more information about Expo, visitexpo.scte.org. To discover how SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today, visitscte.org. Learn about how CableLabs is inventing the future atcablelabs.com.

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

The largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology and association partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

About CableLabs®

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

