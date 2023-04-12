SCTE® Offers Telecom for Wellness Luncheon at HIMSS 2023

Accelerated Collaboration Can Foster Digital Inclusion Goals

EXTON, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, will be hosting the SCTE Explorer Telehealth Luncheon: Telecom for Wellness at HIMSS 2023 Conference & Exhibition in Chicago on April 19, 2023.



Panelists will discuss how the approximately $85B invested in the US annually in broadband and digital equity can be applied to meet the needs of the wellness industry through inter-industry collaboration, technical standards, and future-proof technologies. Standardization activities of Telecom for Wellness solutions and the need for accelerated collaboration will also be discussed. Moderated by Chris Bastian, SVP and CTIO of SCTE, the panelists with a unique mix of backgrounds and responsibilities including health and wellness technology, telecom infrastructure and the management, planning and construction of standardized services are Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, CEO of Rare Air Leadership; Charles Cheevers, CTO of CommScope; and Sudheer Dharanikota, Managing Director of Duke Tech Solutions.

After a global shift in both technology and healthcare amid the pandemic, telehealth is more important than ever. The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition has shown how bringing the healthcare, wellness, and service industries together is essential to building sustainable, healthy communities with equitable access to care.

HIMSS attendees may register to attend the SCTE Explorer Telehealth Luncheon at: https://www.scte.org/scte-explorer-telehealth-luncheon/

