Scuba Diving Equipment Market to record USD 618.6 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by health benefits

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scuba diving market size is expected to grow by USD 618.6 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Technavio has tracked the latest trends and recent developments in the leisure products industry to estimate the size of the market. Some of the aspects include revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of scuba diving equipment, GDP growth, disposable incomes, demographic factors such as total population and age group, and others. Understand the scope of the full report. Read PDF Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scuba diving equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market Size

  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market Trends

  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market Industry Analysis

The market is driven by the health benefits of scuba diving. Scuba diving provides various health benefits. It increases the oxygen intake of diver and improves the quality of breathing. It works various parts of the body including calves, ankles, hip flexors, and shoulders, thus aiding in maintaining physical fitness. Also, scuba diving increases the heart rate and strengthens cardiovascular muscles. Many such benefits associated with scuba diving are expected to drive the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market during the forecast period.

However, seasonal challenges associated with scuba diving will reduce the growth potential in the market. During severe thunderstorms and hurricanes, activities such as scuba diving are completely restricted. Also, fluctuations in weather patterns and factors like extreme humidity or temperature also hinder people's participation in scuba diving. These factors are expected to challenge the growth of the market players.

The global scuba diving market is fragmented. The report identifies Apollo Sports USA Inc, Aqualung America Inc, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, HEAD Sport GmbH, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc, and Tsun Kuang Hardware Mfg. Co. Ltd. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global scuba diving equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales of scuba diving equipment during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of omnichannel retailing among vendors will influence the growth of the segment. However, of late, a large number of consumers are increasing their preference for online stores to purchase scuba diving equipment.

  • Product

The bags and apparel segment will hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of distinct types of scuba diving bags in the market.

  • Geography

34% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth in inbound tourism and increased participation by people in water sports are driving the growth of the regional market.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scuba diving equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the scuba diving equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist scuba diving equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the scuba diving equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 618.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Australia, Germany, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apollo Sports USA Inc, Aqualung America Inc, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, HEAD Sport GmbH, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc, and Tsun Kuang Hardware Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Apollo Sports USA Inc

  • 11.4 Aqualung America Inc

  • 11.5 AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD

  • 11.6 BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S

  • 11.7 Diving Unlimited International Inc.

  • 11.8 HEAD Sport GmbH

  • 11.9 Henderson Sport Group

  • 11.10 Huish Outdoors

  • 11.11 IST SPORTS CORP.

  • 11.12 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • trade barriers: High tariffs and significant administrative burdens directly affect manufacturers, import-export companies, and end-users. The recent trade war between the US and China has impacted several industries, along with the leisure products industry, with tariffs and counter-tariffs being imposed by both countries. In July 2018, the US imposed a 25% tariff on around 1,300 items, including a host of leisure products. The US imports most consumer goods from China due to its low production cost. This has resulted in an increase in the price of consumer goods, including leisure products, imported from China.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scuba-diving-equipment-market-to-record-usd-618-6-mn-incremental-growth--driven-by-health-benefits-301627146.html

SOURCE Technavio

