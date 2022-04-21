U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 537.80 million| Health Benefits of Scuba Diving to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scuba diving equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 537.80 mn from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scuba Diving Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scuba Diving Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Learn about additional insights related to the market. Read a Sample Report Now!

Scuba Diving Equipment Market: Driver

The health benefits of scuba diving are expected to drive the growth of the scuba diving equipment market. Scuba diving maximizes the oxygen intake of the diver and improves the quality of breathing. The function of breathing while scuba diving requires a certain degree of resistance and needs a high degree of exertion when compared to free breathing. Scuba diving helps in maintaining physical fitness. It improves the strength and endurance levels of divers, reduces stress, and burns about 300 calories per hour. Scuba diving increases the heart rate and strengthens the heart muscle. This, in turn, reduces the risks associated with coronary heart disease, heart failure, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Scuba diving also helps in reducing the levels of stress and anxiety. The controlled breathing required in scuba diving relaxes the human body. These benefits associated with scuba diving will positively influence the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Scuba Diving Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The scuba diving equipment market has been segmented by product (bags and apparel, rebreathers and regulators, diving computers and gauges, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the scuba diving equipment market in 2020, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. In 2019, the US dominated the scuba diving equipment market in North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are considered the key leading countries. The growth in inbound tourism in these countries is a major contributor to the growth of the scuba diving equipment market in the region. North American countries have been witnessing increased participation in in-the-water sports. This also boosts the growth of the scuba diving equipment market in the aforementioned countries. The growth of the outdoor apparel market in the US, including the scuba diving apparel market, is driven by the launch of innovative products, the rising use of online platforms to purchase outdoor apparel, and increasing participation in outdoor activities. The rising demand for customized outdoor apparel is also driving the growth of the market in the US. The saturating economic condition of the US is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the rising demand for scuba diving apparel made from high-quality fibers will drive the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the preference for celebrity-endorsed products and designer collections is rising in the region. Such products cost more than regular apparel. Hence, the revenue generated by the market in North America is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a sample report

Related Reports

Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 537.80 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(2.27)

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Brazil, Italy, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Apollo Sports Inc., Aqua Lung International, AQUATEC - DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Diving Unlimited International Inc., Henderson, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., and Marquee Brands

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by product

  • Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Apollo Sports Inc.

  • Aqua Lung International

  • AQUATEC - DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

  • BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S

  • Diving Unlimited International Inc.

  • Henderson

  • Huish Outdoors

  • IST SPORTS CORP.

  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • Marquee Brands

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scuba-diving-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-537-80-million-health-benefits-of-scuba-diving-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301529123.html

SOURCE Technavio

