U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.14
    -27.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,380.74
    -244.66 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.67
    -137.09 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,174.40
    -29.02 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.50
    +0.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0085 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5110
    +0.2310 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,171.28
    -223.93 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.79
    -9.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.93
    +26.95 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

SCUF Gaming Launches the First Wireless Performance Controller Designed for Xbox Series X|S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corsair Gaming, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Faster performance, and more customization, for all Xbox gamers

Photo 1

Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct

Photo 2

Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct

Photo 3

Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct
Xbox SCUF Instinct

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCUF Gaming, a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance gaming controllers, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today introduces the Designed for Xbox SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro, created specifically for the Xbox Series X|S.

SCUF Instinct incorporates all of the innovative features gamers expect from SCUF – including the patented paddle control system that helped make SCUF controllers the premier choice of competitive players everywhere – with an evolved controller design to improve performance for Xbox fans. Both Instinct and Instinct Pro include four embedded back control paddles, which can be programmed to replicate the ABXY buttons. Their refined ergonomic shape enables better control for a wide variety of hand sizes, with millions of customization options to suit all gamers including interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads.

SCUF Instinct Pro additionally offers new adjustable Instant Triggers, giving gamers the ability to choose between regular or instant-action at the flick of a switch. Instant Triggers eliminate the trigger pull, activating immediately with a one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click – ideal for fast-paced shooters. You can always switch back to regular triggers and be ready to play your favorite racing game. Instinct Pro also includes High-Performance Grip.

“With SCUF Instinct, gamers have a new advantage when playing on Xbox Series X|S. We’ve refined the way we deliver SCUF performance controllers, with a new form-factor that will appeal to an even wider range of gamers and hand sizes. Four Embedded Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, and a new thumbstick design combine to make our most reactive controller to date,” said Diego Nunez, SCUF Gaming Chief Marketing Officer. “Xbox fans are at the core of SCUF’s history, and we’re proud to have created a controller that both pays homage to that legacy and equips gamers for exciting new games on the newest console generation.”

Today’s gamers shouldn’t stick with one game, franchise, or genre, which is why Instinct introduces onboard, remappable profiles that can be toggled through at the press of a button, a SCUF first. Paddle profiles make it easy to fine-tune controller settings and save them for later for different games. No pause in gameplay, remapping tool, or app required.

Instinct controllers can also be customized with millions of design combinations on the SCUF Gaming website. Pick from a wide variety of faceplates, thumbstick variations, and trim colors to match any setup or personal style. Every detail and feature of Instinct has been meticulously crafted and engineered for an unbeatable gaming experience configurable to any playstyle.

A full list of SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro features includes:

  • Profile Switch allows you to save three remapping configurations for different games

  • Wireless connectivity to play comfortably from a distance, now with improved dynamic latency input

  • An optional wired connection for lower latency play from your couch with 2m USB Type-C cable

  • Interchangeable domed, concaved, short, and long thumbsticks for the perfect fit

  • Improved thumbstick design and material for more grip and durability

  • Removable faceplate makes it easy to switch designs and thumbsticks

  • New Share button for gamers to show off their best clips with friends

  • Self-lubricating rings help thumbsticks glide smoothly against the faceplate

  • Mute any headset connected to your controller with the press of a button

  • Instant Triggers activate like a mouse click for faster shots (Instinct Pro only)

  • Performance grip with a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only)

Pricing and Availability

Compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices, SCUF Instinct starts at $169.99 and Instinct Pro starts at $199.99. Both are now available exclusively at SCUF Gaming’s website: scufgaming.com/instinct

Product Images

High-resolution images of the SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro can be found at the link below: scuf.co/press-kit

About SCUF Gaming

SCUF Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 158 granted patents and designs, and another 42 pending patent applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area, and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements. In December 2019, SCUF Gaming was acquired by CORSAIR, and remains a separate brand within CORSAIR.

For additional information about SCUF Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, or Snapchat.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:
Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:
Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcc50612-6603-4e4d-9678-b025bcfabc44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b44e159c-c9cc-4691-aa98-ff5e428212b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389ab7fe-b834-4043-b2e7-8c419196d856



Recommended Stories

  • 10 Financial Services Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 financial services dividend stocks with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of the financial services sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Services Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Like every other sector, the financial services sector is one that […]

  • Is Disney World Greedy or Brilliant?

    Sticker price shock is the name of the game at the world's most popular resort -- and it's a game that Disney is winning.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Slides

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Why Apple Stock Could Be Charging Up For A Blue Sky Run

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release a slew of new products this fall starting with the highly anticipated debut of its iPhone 13 models. The tech giant is also expected to launch updated versions of its AirPods, iPad mini, Apple watches and 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The MacBook Pros, which are expected to launch in November, haven’t been updated since 2019. This year’s versions are expected to have updated designs with mini-LED displays and contain Apple’s new M1X silicon c

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?

    Last Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators launched a bill to rein the growing mobile operating system dominance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The Open App Markets Act threatens the iPhone maker's $22 billion in annual high-margin revenue it makes from the App store. Apple has protested against the bill citing user security and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reported Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Tile Inc, and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

    Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on report

  • New Branches for the 2Africa Subsea Cable System

    The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced today the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches will extend 2Africa's connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria. The new branches join the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

    U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday. According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers. Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% in afternoon trading.

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $49,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$46,500 will be Key

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would give the bulls a run at $49,000…

  • Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

    Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it is found.

  • 10 best smartwatches that do much more than just tell the time

    To help make your life a little easier, tech experts like Apple and Samsung have the wearables you need to know   

  • Should You Invest in Cardano?

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a cryptocurrency that rapidly gained traction after its launch on Sept. 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned a stunning 7,080% to investors, far outpacing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 910% gain during the same period. As a result, Cardano is among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a fully diluted market value of about $84 billion.

  • GM will reportedly replace Chevy Bolt battery modules to reduce fire risk

    According to Electrek, GM has informed some Chevy Bolt EV owners that it will replace all the modules in their batteries with new ones.