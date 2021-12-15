U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,642.25
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,596.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,934.25
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    +6.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    -1.02 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,130.27
    +1,120.37 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.82
    +27.70 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,409.40
    -23.24 (-0.08%)
     

Sculpt Neon Signs, Becomes America’s Most Affordable LED Neon Lights and Custom Neon Signs Supplier

Sculpt Neon Signs

Sculpt Neon Signs is credited with selling the most affordable custom neon signs in America. The brand also sells a large selection of pre-made / predesigned neon signs that have, as of late, received a further 30% price cut for the holidays

Dallas, Texas, USA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sculpt Neon Signs has announced a 30% reduction in prices for the holidays starting right away. Sculpt Neon Signs has been selling top-quality neon lights and custom neon signs for home and business owners for a very long time. The company operates internationally, shipping its products to several countries. However, as it turns out, the company also sells some of the most affordable neon signs available in America. Whether it is a business logo, name of a person, or song lyrics, Sculp Neon Signs can design and manufacture a neon sign at a comparatively lower price without compromising the quality of its products. When compared across close to a dozen competitors, the company's prices were on average 8% to 10% lower.

Neon signs aren’t new, but LED neon signs haven't been around for long. However, many business owners find that flexible, modern neon products can be used for more than just the "Open" sign. Today, neon signs are used just about everywhere, from hipster co-workspaces to restaurants, coffee bars, and diners. Modern LED neon signs appear in barbershops, beauty salons, yoga studios, and nightclubs, amongst other places. According to industry experts, the demand for custom neon signs is only growing with 2022 poised to be the biggest year for the industry.

Readers can find out more about Sculpt Neon Signs and check out the company’s latest signs at https://sculptneonsigns.com/

“Our neon signs aren’t only the best in the business, but now they are also the most affordable. We’ve slashed our prices by 30% for a limited time only. If you are thinking about buying custom neon signs for an upcoming Christmas party, or for your business, now would be an excellent time to do it and save lots of money in the process.” Said an executive for Sculp Neon Signs.

She added, “All you need to do is to order your neon signs before the 30th of December to save money. The discount applies to neon signs of all types and sizes.”

About Sculpt Neon Signs

Sculpt Neon Signs is one of the leading suppliers of LED neon signs in America. However, the company also operates in the UK and Australia. The company makes it immensely easy for anyone to design their custom neon sign and then order that sign for a highly competitive price. In addition, the company also sells a large selection of pre-made signs for special occasions and businesses.

Website: https://sculptneonsigns.com/

CONTACT: Name: Amy Anderson Email: amy@sculptneonsigns.com Organization: Sculpt Neon Signs Address: 539 W. Commerce St, Dallas, Texas


