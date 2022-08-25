Sculptology, #1 CoolSculpting Medical Spa in Lafayette Launches New Website

Sculptology

Specialized in CoolSculpting® Elite, a Non-Invasive, Permanent, Fat Reduction Treatment

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculptology, #1 CoolSculpting Medical Spa in Lafayette and Pleasanton, is pleased to announce the launch of the brand new website. CoolSculpting® Elite is an FDA-Cleared procedure that aims to target, freeze and eliminate treated fat cells. Backed by the Cryolipolysis, a fat-freezing technology, the fat is eliminated from 9 different areas. This non-invasive treatment can eliminate up to 25% of the treated fat cells in 1-3 months. Being non-invasive, this treatment is by far the safest option that works on stubborn fat. Coolsculpting in Lafayette has gained immense popularity as clients who have undergone this treatment have to witness visible results in their problem areas.

Lafayette and Pleasanton Coolsculpting is not just about eliminating stubborn fat, and it is about ensuring body symmetry and even reduction. Sculptology’s customized treatment plans work towards complete coverage for a better body structure. The best thing about the CoolSculpting® Elite treatment is that fat cells die and do not regenerate. Recognized as the best Coolsculpting in Lafayette, the specialists always educate their clients and keep them apprised about the process in detail. Most clients feel that losing weight and eliminating fat are the same, and however, CoolSculpting and weight loss are two different things. The goal here is to change the body's shape and contour the overall figure.

Every human body has several fat cells, which can expand or shrink as the body gains or loses weight. The cells vary from one person to another. As a person ages, the body starts accumulating stubborn pockets of fat, which are very difficult to reduce despite a good lifestyle. This is where the best Coolsculpting in Pleasanton comes into play. The treatment targets stubborn fat cells hidden underneath the skin. During this process, no tissues or skin are damaged, and only the fat cells are frozen and become inactive. In the coming weeks, the body will gradually process and eliminate the dead fat cells, which means that the treated fat cells are permanently gone for good.

Anyone with visible fat bulges in the abdomen, under the chin and jawline, flank, bra fat, back fat, upper arm, and under the buttocks can always walk into the best Coolsculpting Lafayette clinic for a consult. The CoolSculpting® Elite treatment results vary one another. However, the treatment can be done in under 35 minutes, depending on whether it is a single or multiple area on a body, and multiple treatments take more time. Both the clinics boast clean, hygienic, and spacious consult and treatment rooms backed by state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated professionals.

To learn more visit https://sculptology.com/coolsculpting/

About Sculptology

Sculptology, #1 rated CoolSculpting Medical Spa in the Bay Area, CA*. The clinic boasts industry-leading medical aesthetic practices specializing in non-invasive body contouring. Having performed over 10,000 CoolSculpting procedures, Sculptology is one of the top 5 elite practices in the country*. Started by Lauren Morgan and Alejandro Arnez, the clinic currently operates from Lafayette and Pleasanton in CA.

Phone: 925-329-6333

Website: https://sculptology.com

*, according to Abbie performance report.





Sculptology Lafayette

