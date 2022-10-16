U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.09
    +8.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla, the Majestic Desert City in Northwest Arabia

·4 min read

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922006/Royal_Commission_For_AlUla.mp4

Hero video from Hegra's Drone Show by AlUla Moments and SKYMAGIC, produced by Balich Wonder Studio KSA, courtesy AlUla Moments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922007/Royal_Commission_For_AlUla_1.jpg

An impressive drawing of light made by drones, creating an illusion of light at Hegra's Drone Light Show. The show took place in AlUla in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia on 13, 14, 15th of October 2022 to mark the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. Hegra's Drone Show is brought by AlUla Moments and SKYMAGIC, produced by Balich Wonder Studio KSA, courtesy AlUla Moments.

An impressive drawing of light made by drones, creating an illusion of light at Hegra’s Drone Light Show. The show took place in AlUla in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia on 13, 14, 15th of October 2022 to mark the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
An impressive drawing of light made by drones, creating an illusion of light at Hegra’s Drone Light Show. The show took place in AlUla in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia on 13, 14, 15th of October 2022 to mark the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922005/Royal_Commission_For_AlUla_2.jpg

A drawing of a flying falcon above the Tomb of Lyhian Son of Kuza at Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra's Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form through a performative artwork at the intersection of technology where luminous drones will fly in the dark sky of AlUla to create a flying sculpture accompanied with music. Hegra's Drone Show is brought by AlUla Moments and SKYMAGIC, produced by Balich Wonder Studio KSA, courtesy AlUla Moments.

A drawing of a flying falcon above the Tomb of Lyhian Son of Kuza at Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra’s Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form through a performative artwork at the intersection of technology where luminous drones will fly in the dark sky of AlUla to create a flying sculpture accompanied with music. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
A drawing of a flying falcon above the Tomb of Lyhian Son of Kuza at Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra’s Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form through a performative artwork at the intersection of technology where luminous drones will fly in the dark sky of AlUla to create a flying sculpture accompanied with music. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922004/Royal_Commission_For_AlUla_3.jpg

A celebration of light draws above Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra's Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form. Light is the cornerstone of wellness, powering minds and bodies. The light show marks the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, which is the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. Hegra's Drone Show is brought by AlUla Moments and SKYMAGIC, produced by Balich Wonder Studio KSA, courtesy AlUla Moments.

A celebration of light draws above Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra’s Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form. Light is the cornerstone of wellness, powering minds and bodies. The light show marks the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, which is the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
A celebration of light draws above Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hegra’s Drone Light Show explores the origins and beauty of light in its purest form. Light is the cornerstone of wellness, powering minds and bodies. The light show marks the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, which is the first of a series of festivals and events forming together AlUla Moments Calendar. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla's new home of events. The brand was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced four new festivals to celebrate and unlock AlUla's stories, uncover its secrets and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient Kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gathering and cultural celebrations.

The four festivals introduced were Winter at Tantora, which returned to celebrate heritage, culture and music, in addition to the AlUla Skies, AlUla Arts and AlUla Wellness Festival.

The festivals offered a selection of experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian, food and astronomy. All of which were celebrating the culture, history and legacy of AlUla and the civilisations that once called the land of AlUla their home.

This year, AlUla Moments presents five Major festivals and five distinct events, including the return of Winter at Tantora and AlUla Wellness Festival, The return of AZIMUTH and for the first time The Ancient Kingdoms Festival will be introduced, to bring the past into the present with experiences inspired by the significance of 7000 years of successive civilisations on the Arabian Peninsula and the famed incense road trading route that cemented AlUla as the bustling commercial and cultural crossroad.

For more information please visit experiencealula.com/en/alula-moments

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages. Also AlUla Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: www.experiencealula.com

Connect with us on social media platforms:

#experiencealula
#alulamoments
#alulawellnessfestival

@ExperienceAlUla
@AlUlaMoments

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sculptures-of-light-draw-the-skies-above-the-ancient-unesco-world-heritage-site-of-hegra-in-alula-the-majestic-desert-city-in-northwest-arabia-301650243.html

SOURCE The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Recommended Stories

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green for Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

    Cold and flu season is officially upon us. As the weather changes and our bodies will try to adapt to the new temperatures, our immune systems might begin to weaken. Whether you're feeling a little run down or so ill that you can't muster the strength to get out of bed, getting sick is never an enjoyable experience. So, when searching for solutions to help stave off illness or remedies that can facilitate healing when under the weather, adding more immune-boosting foods to your diet is one appro

  • Elon Musk Jumps Into Geopolitics Ahead of Planned Twitter Takeover

    The self-described free-speech absolutist has said he would prefer to stay out of politics but has also used Twitter to weigh in.

  • 10 Surprisingly Great Places You Probably Never Considered for Retirement

    When you think about retirement, there are a host of typical destinations that likely spring to mind. Florida dominates most lists with popular spots like Miami and Tampa, as well as sunny golf meccas...

  • Why we should be grateful for Queen Victoria on our next winter sun holiday

    In a way, we should all thank Queen Victoria. Her Majesty was rather partial to slipping away from the UK in the gloomy season to stay on the French Riviera. She visited many times, returning regularly to make the most of the climate, and was instrumental in establishing the Côte d’Azur’s reputation as a fashionable over-wintering resort.

  • Las Vegas Strip Raises the Bar With a Big New Attraction

    Whenever you think the Las Vegas Strip has one of everything, something new gets added to the iconic 4.2-mile stretch of road.

  • How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-Owned Cartagena

    How can you spend 24 hours in Black-owned Cartagena?

  • The 5 Most Affordable Cities in California

    California is known for Hollywood, surfing, Silicon Valley, giant sequoias, and a lot of other things. Wasco, California, is centrally located, just 24 miles northwest of Bakersfield and a two-hour drive from the coast.

  • 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

    With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...

  • Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included

    A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.

  • Watch a massive waterfall roar after South American storms dump 10 times more water

    The waterfall, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, had to temporarily close to visitors.

  • Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.

    Raimund Koch/Getty ImagesIt’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on balef

  • Kroger’s Pursuit of Albertsons Hinged on Regulatory Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- When Albertsons Cos. all but announced it was for sale in February, rival grocer Kroger Co. got to work. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyKroger had eyed Albertsons for a while. So it quickly assembled a team of lawyers and analysts to answer a basic question: Would it even be able to buy the parent of Safeway, Vo

  • Bitcoin Clinging to $19K After Short Squeeze Triggered by Hot Inflation Data

    CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses the hotter-than-expected U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September and what this means for the crypto markets. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses the key takeaways from the Bitcoin Amsterdam 2022 conference.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Binance's New $500 Million Project For Bitcoin Miners, Infrastructure Providers

    Binance is launching a $500 million project to support Bitcoin miners and infrastructure providers facing massive losses the fall of crypto prices this past year.

  • Prosus to sell Russian classifieds business Avito to Kismet for $2.4B

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Prosus, the Dutch-based technology investor, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Russian online marketplace Avito for 151 billion roubles ($2.46 billion), to Kismet Capital Group. Avito had been one of Prosus's most valuable investments, with an estimated valuation of about $6 billion before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led the company to cut ties and seek a sale of the property. The buyer, Russian investment firm Kismet, was founded by Ivan Tavrin, former CEO of telecoms company MegaFon.

  • Less-Crowded Covid Wards Can Keep Boosting Insurers

    While virus-related hospitalizations remain distressingly high, the decline from peaks has boosted profits for UnitedHealth and other insurers.

  • A Break From the Whipsaw

    The situation in the U.K. is going from bad to worse, with Prime Minister Liz Truss now in danger of losing her own job after firing her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and short-circuiting her own economic package mere weeks into her tenure. U.S. equities drifted lower Friday in the aftermath of Thursday’s historic reversal, as retail sales for September stagnated due to the effects of inflation. But the issue is the U.K. What the heck is going on? And is it merely the first sign of a major global economic crisis? Jim Bianco, the founder and president of Bianco Research, joins Ash Bennington to talk about the wild price action in U.S. equities, the sacking of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and, as we head into the weekend, what to expect from traditional markets on Monday. And be sure to check out Real Vision’s newest series, The Collectors where we’ll emphasize the fun and the adventure of deploying your hard-earned money! You can watch the first episode here: https://rvtv.io/3ToL7Gu. Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature will be unavailable for four to six weeks as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you the upgrade will more than justify the wait. In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • What to know about Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons

    On Friday, Cincinnati-based Kroger announced its $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons. Here's what you need to know about the massive deal.

  • A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

    The situation is further disrupting the economics of a sector already hit by low crypto prices and high energy costs.