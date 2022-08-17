U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -0.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1100
    +0.8950 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,337.38
    -604.16 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Scutum North America furthers its expansion as Statewide acquires Digicom

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statewide Central Station (SCS), part of Scutum North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Digicom Central Station in Florida. This acquisition marks the first step for both entities to combine resources and tackle the national task of protecting communities using state-of-the-art security and alarm monitoring technology.

Scutum North America Logo

SNA is excited to share that our footprint has expanded throughout the eastern US, from New York to Florida - Franck Namy

Digicom, as part of Statewide, will work on accelerating its development, benefiting from Statewide resources, and setting up synergies for more optimal protection of our clients. Statewide dealers in Florida will have the advantage of joining Statewide's vast dealer network and full support from the company's security monitoring technology. Through the partnership and collaboration, Statewide with Digicom will provide the dealer network with the necessary solutions and tools to be among the top-ranked alarm security providers.

"Scutum North America is excited to share that our footprint has expanded throughout the eastern US, from New York to Florida," says Franck Namy, Scutum Group. "We will continue actively seeking further M&A opportunities as we grow our footprint in the North American market."

Scutum North America provides fire detection, electronic security, and central station monitoring services. It relies on its own UL Listed central stations, which assure the closest personalized attention and service. In this rapidly accelerating market, Scutum North America has established several strategic partnerships to develop its capacities in terms of services and responses to client needs and to increase its performance in the face of a growing and more competitive market.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scutum-north-america-furthers-its-expansion-as-statewide-acquires-digicom-301608034.html

SOURCE Scutum North America

