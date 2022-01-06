U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Scynexis
·2 min read
In this article:
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present during two virtual investor conferences in January.

Presentation details:

  • LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event
    Format: Virtual panel discussion with CEO and 1:1 meetings
    Panel Title: The Best of Both Worlds – Defining Yourself When You Fit into More Than One Basket
    Date and Time: Friday, January 7, at 10:00 a.m. ET
    Registration link: LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022

  • H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Format: Virtual event with webcast of corporate update presentation by Dr. Taglietti
    Date and Time: Presentation webcast will be available on-demand January 10-13 for event participants
    Registration link: H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022

The latest SCYNEXIS investor presentation can be found on the corporate website here.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. We are developing our lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. The New Drug Application (NDA) for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.brexafemme.com. We are also continuing late-stage clinical development of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC as well as the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com


