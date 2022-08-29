SD Bullion Again Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time in SD Bullion's 10 year history, they are listed on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing companies in the United States. SD Bullion recently reported a 336% three year growth rate to get back in the top 2,000 fastest growing companies.

This prestigious award puts them in unique company with some of the most successful businesses like Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow; just to name a few.

SD Bullion offers a robust gold, silver and platinum e-Commerce platinum that ships precious metals bars and coins directly to customer's doors. They recently moved into a new 40,000 square foot distribution center and nearly clipped $900,000,000 million in revenue last year.

"It's an honor to be listed on this prestigious list of companies for the fourth time. To grow at this rate during the pandemic says a lot about the direction of our company and the commitment of our employees. We have been very fortunate to hire and retain great talent," explains founder and CEO Dr. Tyler Wall. "Our new facility will allow us to continue to expand operations and service our customers with the fastest shipping times in the industry. We couldn't be more excited about the future."

SD Bullion has done much more than upgrade their facilities with the financial success obtained from a growing company. They have also supported multiple Christian Ministries throughout the history of the company including, most recently, helping start an International Christian School in Costa Rica.

Founded in 2012 by two doctors, SD Bullion, Inc has become the third largest online Precious Metals Dealer in the U.S.A. by offering the lowest prices on gold and silver bullion prices and an easy-to-use online platform. They also provide investors with live spot metals prices, as well as historical gold and silver price charts. To learn more visit www.sdbullion.com .

