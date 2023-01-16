SD-WAN Market is estimated to be US$ 66.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

PMI

SD-WAN Market, By Component (Access Point, Router, Cables, Web Portal, Internet, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Users (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Banking, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are different types of SD-WAN like basic SD-WAN and business-driven SD-WAN. Basic SD-WAN provides level of zero-touch provisioning. Basic SD-WAN solution do not always provides end to end orchestration of all WAN edge functions like security services, routing, and WAN optimization. Basic SD-WAN solution steers traffic according to pre-defined rules like programmed by templates. It helps in delivering the optimal application performance under any of the network condition. Basic SD-WAN provides application classification capabilities which are based on manually scripted ACLs and fixed definitions to direct SaaS & IaaS traffic directly across the internet. Basic SD-WAN provides equivalent of VPN service. There are major benefits of advanced SD-WAN such as it has ability to actively use multiple forms of WAN transport simultaneously. Business driven SD-WAN intelligently helps in monitoring and managing all underlay transport services. Business driven SD-WAN overcome the challenges of latency & jitter, packet loss to deliver QoEx and highest levels of application performance to users even the WAN transport services are impaired. Business-driven SD-WAN responds automatically in real-time to any changes in state of network. It continuously adapts to changes in network by automatically adapting in real time to any changes which could impact application performance. Business-driven SD-WAN continuously adapt to changes and help in providing automated daily application definition & IP address updates which eliminates the application interruption and user productivity issues. Examples of SD-WAN connection includes, LTE (Long Term Evolution), broadband connections, and 4G. SD-WAN function is to connect the various business premises to secure, same network by internet or cloud native private network. However, rising adoption of cloud-based services has enhanced the target market growth.

The report “SD-WAN Market, By Component (Access Point, Router, Cables, Web Portal, Internet, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Users (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Banking, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In December 2022, Prisma SD-WAN has won the ‘CRN’s 2022 SD-WAN Product Of The Year Award’ by achieving the highest score in technology and customer need. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN is the industrial first next-generation SD-WAN solution which helps in delivering exceptional user experience while simplifying operations with improved security outcomes. It provides benefits like simplified operations, exceptional user experience, and superior cloud-derived security.

In November 2022, VMware unveils SD-WAN ‘soft client’ to boost the end-user connectivity. VMware has announced new SD-WAN client which allows enterprises to manage their application more seamlessly on a global scale. It has also announced its adding of new 16 points of presence (PoPs) to its SASE and SD-WAN footprint across Asia-Pacific, EMEA & LATAM regions.

In August 2021, Tata Teleservices Limited, has launched SD-WAN solution ‘SD-WAN iFLX' for Indian SMBs in partnership with Fortinet. It will leverage Fortinet’s expertise & its SD-WAN solution in customizing & delivering network performance along with security at an optimal cost to SMBs.

In July 2021, Airtel Business and Cisco has launched next-gen SD-WAN connectivity solutions for enterprises which is based on Cisco’s SD-WAN technology. Newly launched SD-WAN solution will enable small, large businesses for accelerating their digital transformation to serve customers in a connected world and also helps in allowing enterprises in designing, deploying, migrating, configuring and managing their WAN infrastructure at fast clip while adapting to real time demands of cloud computing, digitization and mobility.

Analyst View:

Business driven SD-WAN intelligently helps in monitoring and managing all underlay transport services. Business driven SD-WAN overcome the challenges of latency & jitter, packet loss to deliver QoEx and highest levels of application performance to users even the WAN transport services are impaired. Business driven SD-WAN handles total transport outage seamlessly by providing sub-second failover which averts interrupting business-critical applications like video and voice communications. Basic SD-WAN provides equivalent of VPN service. Business driven SD-WAN provides more end to end and comprehensive security capabilities. There is a need to shift to business driven SD-WAN platform which unifies SD-WAN, routing, firewall, WAN optimization, segmentation, visibility and control functions in single and centrally managed platform. SD-WAN cut down on hardware costs and cut out expensive routing and offers the business a flexibility for accessing multi-cloud services. Businesses are adopting SD-WAN for reducing overhead & supporting new applications & services that results from digital transformation. Lots of training for IT teams is highly recommended due to new approach to WAN management. However, wide variety of benefits of SD-WAN is expected to boost the demand for target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“SD-WAN Market, By Component (Access Point, Router, Cables, Web Portal, Internet, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Users (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Banking, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

SD-WAN Market accounted for US$ 3.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 66.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.4%. The SD-WAN Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, End-Users and Region.

Based on Component, SD-WAN Market is segmented into Access Point, Router, Cables, Web Portal, Internet, and others.

Based on Deployment, SD-WAN Market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud-Based.

Based on Organization Size, SD-WAN Market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

Based on End-Users, SD-WAN Market is segmented into Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Banking, and others.

By Region, the SD-WAN Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of SD-WAN Market:

The prominent players operating in the SD-WAN Market includes, Tata Teleservices Limited, Lumen Technologies, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Nokia Corporation, BT Business, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, VMware Inc., Open Systems, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.





About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

