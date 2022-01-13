SDI Labs and CLEARED4 Team Up to Deliver Global Tele-Proctoring Services With HealthVu

HealthVu helps businesses, travelers, and labs maintain compliance and accuracy, one test at a time.

HealthVu

HealthVu

HealthVu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDI Labs, a minority-owned, high-complexity diagnostics lab that empowers patients with systems-based solutions for optimal health outcomes, is proud to announce it is teaming up with CLEARED4, the nation's largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health validation platform, to launch HealthVu, an infectious disease tele-proctoring service to manage testing for home or remote COVID testing.

HealthVu was created to bridge the potential accuracy gap in the administration of home testing or remote COVID testing for both antigen and PCR tests. The system is a live video-call test experience that ensures COVID test accuracy, tracks test proof and authenticity, and provides flexibility when testing small to large numbers of people. This valuable tele-proctoring service by HealthVu will help businesses, travelers, and labs maintain compliance and accuracy while helping Americans get back to work or school safely. HealthVu is powered by CLEARED4, where all test documentation is managed in a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform.

"The telemedicine services of HealthVu will help employees properly conduct COVID tests with optimal accuracy while providing companies with real-time test results that comply with relevant regulations and guidelines," said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, Co-Founder and CEO of CLEARED4. "Inaccurate COVID tests due to improper technique or misidentification can have huge adverse consequences to the health and safety of employees, students, and visitors at all types of organizations."

The HealthVu video-call COVID testing is easy for employees to use. Employees simply book a HealthVu video-call appointment, select their language preference, watch a brief how-to video and complete a Cares Act survey, show the test kit that has been shipped to them along with their ID to a HealthVu agent, and remain with a HealthVu agent as the test is taken and results are analyzed. The HealthVu agent records the test result and video evidence in the CLEARED4 health verification platform. There is also an option for the HealthVu video test to be saved and auto-deleted after a set number of days, or not saved at all.

Story continues

If an employee receives a negative test result, they will immediately be given an access pass that allows them to enter a building or shared space. If an employee tests positive, the employee will be requested to quarantine and/or seek medical attention. The HealthVu tele-proctoring platform supports multiple languages such as English, Spanish, French, and German, with more to come over time.

"Accurate and authenticated COVID test results via HealthVu tele-proctoring can help businesses globally protect the health and well-being of their associates. At SDI Labs, we understand the importance of speed and accuracy of diagnosis. HealthVu is an effective tool that companies can use to proactively prevent outbreaks that disrupt operations and put people at risk," said Christopher Britton, Chief Experience Officer of SDI Labs.

To prevent disruption from highly infectious COVID outbreaks, more organizations like Netflix, T-Mobile and City University of New York are testing associates and students more regularly. HealthVu tele-proctoring is a new way for organizations to administer tests in a way that complies with mandates and privacy requirements.

For more information, please visit HealthVu.tech.

Media Contact:

Mike@GreenLaneCommunication.com

SDI Labs, Inc.

PR@CLEARED4.org

CLEARED4

About SDI Labs, Inc.

SDI Labs, a minority-owned, high-complexity diagnostics lab with science, data, and innovation at its forefront, empowers both high-risk and general population patients with systems-based solutions to test, track, treat, and isolate with accuracy, speed, and confidence. Leveraging its team of industry-leading lab scientists, medical, and technological professionals, SDI Labs develops scalable solutions that enable employers to safely execute re-entry of their employees into the workplace.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches users' information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.

CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, T-Mobile, Aflac, Sun Chemical, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.

Related Images













Image 1: HealthVu





HealthVu









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



