Is SDI Limited's (ASX:SDI) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at SDI's (ASX:SDI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.7% over the past month. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study SDI's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SDI is:

8.0% = AU$7.1m ÷ AU$88m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SDI's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

At first glance, SDI's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.3%. We can see that SDI has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 2.1%, which is a bit on the lower side. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared SDI's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 5.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about SDI's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SDI Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

SDI has a three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that it keeps only 47% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Moreover, SDI has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 44% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.2%.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on SDI. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

