SDI Presence Accelerates Growth with Appointment of Account Executive Sunil Thomas

·3 min read

Thomas Brings Extensive State/Local Government Technology Expertise to Firm

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence, LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces that it added IT industry veteran Sunil Thomas to its Illinois-based delivery team to further the firm's domain expertise and accelerate growth in the state and local government vertical.

SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC)

SDI Presence, LLC (SDI) announces that it added IT industry veteran Sunil Thomas to its Illinois-based delivery team.

SDI's high-caliber team of IT professionals serves the needs of organizations across the public and private sectors. This appointment underscores SDI's continued efforts to expand its footprint throughout the state government services industry. In his new role, Thomas will further strengthen the delivery of SDI's full range of IT modernization capabilities with his proven depth of IT expertise and track record in advisory and consultancy services.

"Sunil's extensive experience in the public sector will allow us to continue to grow our client base, and also provide a higher level of service as we continue to expand in key geographies," said Hardik Bhatt, President and Chief Growth Officer of SDI.

Prior to joining SDI, Thomas served as Group CIO for Business and Workforce for the State of Illinois where he was responsible for leading the technology transformation of business and workforce agencies, guiding Agency CIOs through enterprise technology implementations, and advising Agency business leadership on technology investments. During that time, he was a founding member of the Illinois Blockchain Initiative and led five key pilots that have been recognized nationally for their innovative approach. Thomas was also selected as the finalist at NASCIO's annual meeting in 2018 for Innovation and Emerging Technology.

Prior to his work with the State of Illinois, Thomas was the Deputy CIO and IT Director for the City of Chicago. During his tenure with the City, Thomas was tasked with the execution of the paperless initiative for all customer applications in the City of Chicago; the implementation of this multi-year, transformational program focused on working with business executives across multiple departments, policy leaders, infrastructure teams and several vendor partners for successful technology adoption.

"The commitment SDI demonstrates to its clients, along with its culture - where accountability and transparency are valued at a social and environment level - are the major reasons why I came to the firm," said Thomas.  "I'm thrilled to be a part of the SDI Team, and look forward to helping our clients exceed their strategic goals and objectives."

Thomas earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Computer Science from Madurai Kamaraj University in India, and holds several Project Management certifications including Project Management (PMP) from PMI. He is also a member of the National Association of State CIO (NASCIO), the National Innovation Forum, as well as NASCIO's Data and Privacy Working Group.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid cloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdi-presence-accelerates-growth-with-appointment-of-account-executive-sunil-thomas-301577186.html

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC

