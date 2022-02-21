U.S. markets closed

SDI PRESENCE ENHANCES IT CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISTION OF CALIFORNIA-BASED SCIENTIA CONSULTING GROUP

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Acquisition Furthers Presence in West Coast and Builds Cloud, Managed Services</span>

ANAHEIM, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence, LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces its acquisition of Scientia Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG), a West Coast IT consultancy. The acquisition is the latest for the growing IT services firm, which has expanded its presence in local government and utilities markets.

SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC)

"SDI appreciates the value of being present for our clients in delivering highly available and strategic technology solutions for their organizations," states SDI Presence Founder and CEO David A. Gupta. "The SCG team's strong consultative technology expertise and commitment to service excellence adds to SDI's ability to locally deliver advanced technology services to California-based organizations."

For over 16 years, SCG has provided technology expertise to local government and public safety organizations in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas. SCG has served as its clients' trusted advisor for public safety projects involving computer aided dispatch software, records management, mobile technologies, video surveillance systems, scheduling and staffing tools, license plate and facial recognition, access control and authentication systems, and disaster recovery and restoration. SCG also carries an in-house software development team with experience in application development including: CAD integration frameworks for 3rd party applications, data warehouse/analytics, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliant law enforcement message switch systems, medical procedure software, electronic subpoena systems, and electronic pre-hospital care reporting.

"This is an exciting time for SCG, as we join forces with a complimentary firm that shares our values and culture," states SCG CEO Phil Danie. "I look forward to leveraging the increased resources and capabilities of SDI to provide our clients with additional services and solutions in managed services, cloud and cybersecurity."

The SCG business will be integrated into the SDI Presence organization and will shortly operate under the SDI Presence brand name. The SDI Presence brand builds on the firm's strong commitment to being present for its clients, partners, and community - a value that has always been the hallmark of the business. In 2021, SDI secured an infusion of private equity capital with Abry Partners, a Boston, Massachusetts-based private equity firm, to funds its growth.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid cloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdi-presence-enhances-it-capabilities-with-the-acquistion-of-california-based-scientia-consulting-group-301486564.html

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC

