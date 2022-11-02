SDImktg Names Terri Truscello as EVP Growth as Company Furthers Bold New Expansion Agenda

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - SDImktg today announced the appointment of Terri Truscello as Executive Vice President of Growth to build upon a new era of development and diversification at the leading marketing services company.

In the newly created role, Truscello will be responsible for the strategic planning of client-focused solutions that will drive organic growth for Toronto-based SDImktg and aligning global best practices across its powerhouse family of brands. SDImktg has seen its business grow by 50 per cent since 2019 through innovation, acquisitions and client growth in North America and the MENA region.

Truscello brings to SDImktg more than 25 years of integrated marketing leadership in sales, marketing strategy and program execution in B2B and B2C channels across a diverse range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, banking, beverage, technology, entertainment, cannabis and lifestyle. Known for her client-centric focus, she has built solutions to drive revenue and ROI in North American and global programs for top client brands such as Samsung, Microsoft, HP, CIBC, Aurora, Scotiabank, Mercedes Benz, and Disney. In her new role, Truscello will report directly to company owner and founder Roy Roedger, President and Chief Executive Officer, SDImktg.

"Organic growth is Terri's superpower. We are excited to have such a well-respected marketer and business builder on board with us to build upon our momentum and take SDImktg to the next level of growth," said Roedger. "Terri's knowledge and expertise will help our entire enterprise reach its full growth potential as we continue to diversify our client service offerings and expand our global footprint in both traditional and new business sectors."

"I'm thrilled to introduce clients to the newly integrated SDImktg family of brands and its broadened array of rich, innovative experiences," said Truscello. "In Roy, SDImktg has a true entrepreneur at the helm. He has engendered a level of loyalty among his people that is unique in this industry, while quietly building SDImktg's service capabilities and impressive global footprint. I look forward to being a part of SDImktg's burgeoning success story and extending its diverse capabilities to the next generation of clients."

ABOUT SDIMKTG:

SDImktg is a family of brands led by fearless, talented people across the globe who bring a human approach to all they do. With a history of passion and commitment to excellence since 1988, SDImktg has diversified beyond its roots in Sports and Experiential Marketing into a family of seven brands with focused services. With 1,200 employees globally, SDImktg offers complementary services for clients across seven companies: Midnight Circus (Experiential), SDIsports (Sports Marketing), SDI Doha (Experiential Marketing, MENA region), Kite (Sales and Activation), Fuel Media (Web Services), Good Things (Promotional Products) and Polite Payroll (Payroll Services). SDImktg is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S. and the Middle East. Additional information relating to SDImktg and its family of brands can be found on SDImktg's website, www.sdimktg.com.

