Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark

Sdiptech AB
2 min read
  SDTHF
Sdiptech AB
Sdiptech AB

Press release
1 June 2022, 16:00

Sdiptech acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 80 percent of the shares in e-l-m Kragelund A/S, specialising in niched forklift attachments. E-l-m Kragelund A/S is Sdiptech’s first acquisition in Denmark.

E-l-m Kragelund A/S (“ELM”) develops and manufactures innovative attachments for forklifts. Customers are forklift manufacturers and distributors across Europe and the US, targeting the transportation, logistics and warehousing industry. ELM is known in the market for high quality and for product innovation contributing to more efficient and safe goods handling. ELM is headquartered in Kragelund, near Horsens, Denmark, and has an operating profit of approx. DKK 32m.

“The underlying market for efficient material handling solutions is steadily growing and is driven by increasing e-commerce and global trade. ELM’s high-quality products put them in a good position to take advantage of the underlying growth. We look forward to developing the business further together with the talented team at ELM”, says Anders Mattson, Head of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“ELM focuses on integrated attachments, that has longer lifetime, higher load capacity and provide both better visibility and flexibility for the forklift driver compared to standard attachments. This ultimately leads to safety and efficiency in the workplace, as the driver can operate with better sight and in a more flexible way. We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech, which as a long-term owner offers us additional resources and expertise to further develop our product range and services.”, says Olav Bröchner, Owner and CEO at ELM.

E-l-m Kragelund A/S is Sdiptech’s first acquisition in Denmark and will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of June 2022. More information about ELM is available on the company's website: https://e-l-m.com/en/

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com   
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 1 June 2022 at 16:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment


    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. gained 43.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to the company's poxvirus vaccine and its recombinant poxvirus platform. The horsepox-based live virus vaccine is being developed against monkeypox and smallpox. The patent gives the company market exclusivity until 2037. Tonix's stock has tumbled 78.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 13.3%.