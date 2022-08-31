U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.17
    +3.01 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,769.95
    -20.92 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,907.55
    +24.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.78
    +1.18 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    -0.42 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    17.96
    -0.33 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0062
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0150 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1642
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6900
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,113.21
    +300.21 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.01
    -9.68 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sdiptech AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SDTHF
Sdiptech AB
Sdiptech AB

Press release
31 August 2022, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 31 August 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 37,351,348 shares and 55,351,348 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during August, due to an in-kind issue of shares to seller of Resource Data Management Ltd. The in-kind issue was presented in a press release 5 July 2022. A total of 21,321 Series B shares were issued, which meant that the company has received SEK 6.17 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 33,601,348.

After the in-kind issue, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following table:

 

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

 

Class A shares   

Class B shares 

Pref. shares       

shares, Total       

votes, Total         

 

 

 

 

 

 

Before issue       

2,000,000

33,580,027

1,750,000

37,330,027

55,330,027

After issue

2,000,000

33,601,348

1,750,000

37,351,348

55,351,348

          
This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 31 August 2022 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories