Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

Sdiptech AB

Press release

31 August 2022, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 31 August 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 37,351,348 shares and 55,351,348 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during August, due to an in-kind issue of shares to seller of Resource Data Management Ltd. The in-kind issue was presented in a press release 5 July 2022. A total of 21,321 Series B shares were issued, which meant that the company has received SEK 6.17 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 33,601,348.

After the in-kind issue, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following table:





Number of Number of Number of Number of Number of Class A shares Class B shares Pref. shares shares, Total votes, Total Before issue 2,000,000 33,580,027 1,750,000 37,330,027 55,330,027 After issue 2,000,000 33,601,348 1,750,000 37,351,348 55,351,348



This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 31 August 2022 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

