U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,623.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.00
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.34
    -1.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.00
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -1.60 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3194
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7440
    -0.5760 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,940.12
    +830.99 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.27
    +29.32 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Sdiptech AB (publ) - Sdiptech acquires Temperature Electronics and TEL UK

Sdiptech AB
·3 min read
Sdiptech AB
Sdiptech AB

Press release
25 March 2022, 08:30

Sdiptech acquires Temperature Electronics and TEL UK

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 91 percent of the shares in Temperature Electronics Ltd and TEL UK Ltd (TEL), specialising in airflow controls and monitors for laboratories that can reduce energy usage by up to 85 percent. TEL has an annual turnover of GBP 5.2 million, with good profitability.

TEL has over 50 years of experience in specialising in design and manufacture of electronic airflow monitors and controls. TEL airflow monitors and controls are operating in thousands of laboratories across the world, ensuring a safe working environment for laboratory personnel. The fume cupboard airflow- and room controllers also help customers to reduce the energy usage by up to 85 percent, as well as operating costs.
With a growing need for environmentally friendly solutions, TEL’s product range and services are developed to meet this demand, introducing energy saving products for new and existing laboratories, and other industrial working environments.

“We are delighted to welcome TEL to the Sdiptech group. TEL’s airflow- and room controllers (VAV) can not only decrease customers’ carbon footprint by offering energy efficiency solutions. The products also provide a safe working environment and clean air for laboratory workers that are exposed to potentially hazardous fumes and substances. The product quality, reliability and technical excellence is supported by technical back-up and support. We look forward to continuing to develop the business further together with the talented team at TEL”, says Anders Mattson, Head of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech, whose vision to be a driving force towards sustainable societies goes in line with ours. Sdiptech’s knowledge within both air and climate control, as well as BMS* are highly valued, and is another reason why we believe this is a great fit for us in our further development. We are looking forward to working with the Sdiptech team and are confident that we together can continue our progress towards being world leaders in airflow controls and monitors”, says Richard Eady, Founder and CEO at TEL.

TEL is Sdiptech’s tenth business unit in the UK and will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of March 2022. More information about TEL is available on the company's website: https://tel-uk.com/.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 25 March 2022 at 08:30 CET.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

*Building Management System

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosc

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Bo

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Growth needs to Re-accelerate soon or Valuation will be at Risk

    Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) first quarter results were released on Tuesday and resulted in a sharp decline in the stock price. Revenue and earnings for the quarter were slightly better than expected, but the market was concerned by the weak guidance for the current quarter.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.