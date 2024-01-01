SDI's (ASX:SDI) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating SDI (ASX:SDI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SDI, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = AU$9.9m ÷ (AU$133m - AU$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, SDI has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.5% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

ASX:SDI Return on Capital Employed January 1st 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SDI compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SDI here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SDI doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.1% from 12% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On SDI's ROCE

While returns have fallen for SDI in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

SDI does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

