SDMI Announces Acceptance of Culinary Insurance

·1 min read

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging now accepts another form of insurance.

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) will now be accepting Culinary Insurance at all of its offices across the Las Vegas Valley.

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging
Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (PRNewsfoto/Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Im)

Those who utilize their Culinary Insurance within their offices will experience no authorization requirements but will have to pay a pre-designated co-pay depending on the ordered exam. The only exam exempt from the no authorization policy is the 'Low Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening.'

Everyone's health is of utmost importance, and SDMI is here to help when it comes to answering any questions and scheduling appointments. Please visit www.sdmi-lv.com or give us a call at (702) 732-6000 and they will be happy to get you set up at any of their SDMI offices.

About SDMI:

In 1958, Dr. Leon Steinberg moved to Las Vegas to open Sunrise Hospital's first radiology department in Southern Nevada. Through this experience, he saw a need for a more patient-friendly option for medical imaging and aimed to build such a practice. With Dr. Mark Winkler and his son, Dr. David Steinberg, as his partners, Dr. Leon opened the first SDMI office in 1988. Their standards of excellence in patient care and technology have brought national and international recognition. Today, the commitment to deliver top-notch care wrapped around a positive patient experience has never been stronger. With more than 30 years under their belt, the number one priority in this family-owned business is to make sure that every patient is treated like a VIP.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdmi-announces-acceptance-of-culinary-insurance-301519541.html

SOURCE Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging

