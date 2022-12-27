U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.25
    +25.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    +164.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,162.25
    +87.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.80
    +12.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.25
    +0.69 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -1.10 (-5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8500
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.85
    +29.89 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.65
    +0.71 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

SDRL: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces today that, in accordance with its bye-laws, it has scheduled its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in respect of the 2022 calendar year. The 2022 Annual General Meeting shall be held in Bermuda on 21 March 2023.  A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement will be distributed to shareholders closer to the meeting date.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates.

These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should also keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 (File No. 001-39327).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Seadrill Contact Information

David Warwick
Director of Investor Relations
David.Warwick@Seadrill.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdrl-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301710157.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

    It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's ( JSE:BCF ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right...

  • Great week for Trifast plc (LON:TRI) institutional investors after losing 57% over the previous year

    A look at the shareholders of Trifast plc ( LON:TRI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of N2N Connect Berhad ( KLSE:N2N ) by projecting...

  • Seven Principles AG's (ETR:T3T1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Seven Principles' (ETR:T3T1) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Why Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) Could Be Worth Watching

    Stemmer Imaging AG ( ETR:S9I ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Top Japan Bankers See Negative Rates to Stay as BOJ Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Top executives at Japan’s biggest banks are expecting negative interest rates to linger and see little immediate earnings boost after a surprise move by the nation’s central bank pushed lenders’ shares up by 13% last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as

  • Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up reserves after selloff

    Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. "There have been positive signals on the foreign exchange market that allow the central bank to continue its purchases of foreign currencies," its deputy governor, Dao Minh Tu, told a news conference, without elaborating. Vietnam does not provide regular disclosure on the size of its foreign exchange reserves.

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • U.S. stock futures rise ahead of last trading week of 2022

    Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Don't Sell Altria Just Yet: 3 Reasons This Stock Has Plenty of Staying Power

    Like many stocks in 2022, shares of tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE: MO) haven't done well. Unlike many of those same stocks, Altria stock hasn't done well over the past five years. Combine that underwhelming performance with the social stigma around cigarettes -- Altria's core business -- and you have the negative sentiment that makes it hard to tempt most investors.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.