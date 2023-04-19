SDS Group Berhad's (KLSE:SDS) investors will be pleased with their massive 463% return over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) share price is up a whopping 448% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. Then again, the 8.1% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

SDS Group Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 76% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. Notably, the 76% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that SDS Group Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at SDS Group Berhad's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SDS Group Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 463%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, SDS Group Berhad's total shareholder return last year was 116%. And yes, that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 78% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for SDS Group Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

