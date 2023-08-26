SE Ocala: 260-unit apartment complex proposed at 31st Street/24th Road

This is a rendering of a proposed apartment complex in southeast Ocala. Southeast 31st Street is at the bottom and Southeast 24th Road is at the top.

A developer wants to build a 260-unit apartment complex on 14.67 acres at the northwest corner of the Southeast 31st Street/Southeast 24th Road intersection in Ocala.

That land, currently wooded, sits roughly between the Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle senior living community to the north and the South Point subdivision to the south.

The Ocala Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the matter at its Sept. 11 meeting. The developer seeks a rezoning from Planned Unit Development to Planned Development, and also seeks approval of a PD Plan with Design Standards, according to the meeting agenda.

The commission’s recommendation will go to the Ocala City Council, which will have the final say on the rezoning.

The applicant is listed as Impact Development Partners LLC, an Atlanta-based developer. According to its website, Impact launched in February 2022 and focuses on developing "multifamily and mixed-use assets across the Southeast."

The land's owner is Ocala-based 31st Street LLC. State records show Brad Dinkins and Tracy Rains are the LLC’s managers. The corporation bought the land in 2005 for $1.83 million from Ocala-based Calamar Properties LC, according to a deed on file with the court clerk.

Major list: The biggest growth and development moves so far in 2023 for Ocala/Marion County

A rendering of the proposed apartment complex, referred to as HoM Ocala, is on file with the city. It shows eight main buildings, each three or four stories tall and housing 30 or 40 units. The proposed development standards say the buildings will be no more than 55 feet tall. The complex will include a pool, clubhouse, dog park, landscaped buffers, walking trails and two drainage retention areas.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in council chambers at City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave.

jross@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 260-unit apartment complex proposed at SE 31st Street/24th Road