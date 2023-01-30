U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,017.77
    -52.79 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,717.09
    -260.99 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,393.81
    -227.90 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.72
    -25.74 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3200
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,776.55
    -968.75 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.30
    -21.57 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.87
    +19.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.07
    +23.67 (+0.09%)
     

SEA Crab House to Bring the Ocean to Beaverton, OR on Friday, February 3rd

·2 min read

SEA Crab House seafood restaurant, with locations in Astoria, Seaside, and Bend, is set to open its newest location in Beaverton, OR this coming Friday.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton, OR on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023, including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma.

SEA Crab House Logo
SEA Crab House Logo

"I've had my heart set on our Beaverton location for close to two years, facing challenge after challenge. I can't tell you how excited I am that we are finally opening this Friday," said Patta Lorwatcharasophon, founder and CEO of the SEA Crab House. "I can't thank the community of Beaverton enough—especially the local chamber—who have shown us nothing but support from the beginning. We can't wait to serve this new community of ours."

The SEA Crab House has made reservations available online for the opening weekend. "We anticipate a full house throughout the weekend," added Patta Lorwatcharasophon. "Our Bend, OR location saw lines down the street to get in when we first opened, and we only saw a fraction of the support leading into that opening compared with Beaverton."

February 3rd will be the restaurant's soft opening, with an official Grand Opening and ribbon cutting with the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce to be held on February 9th.

About the SEA Crab House

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seaside, Bend, and soon Beaverton and Seattle, bringing the ocean to your table. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-crab-house-to-bring-the-ocean-to-beaverton-or-on-friday-february-3rd-301734020.html

SOURCE SEA Crab House

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Offers a New Dining Experience

    In the drive thru Chick-fil-A employees will respond with "It's my pleasure" when talking to customers and taking orders. The Atlanta-based fast food chain's popularity extends beyond politeness as it has a strong chicken sandwich and nugget following. Chick-fil-A customers prefer the sandwich over the nuggets two out of three times, according to a Reddit Survey.

  • Rout in Adani Stocks, Bonds Continues as Conglomerate Trades Barbs With Short Seller

    The namesake conglomerate of India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, fired back at an American short seller, but the group’s 413-page response didn’t stop a slide in the shares and bonds of its companies.

  • Stocks To Buy And Watch: Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire, 3 Others In Or Near Buy Zones

    Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway is approaching a new buy point in the ongoing market rally.

  • Foxconn Hires Ex-Nidec CEO to Help Steer its Fledgling EV Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group named former Nidec Corp. boss Jun Seki the chief strategy officer of its electric vehicle venture, making the first high-profile hire for a business the iPhone-maker hopes will carve out new markets.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to W

  • Donald Trump Sues Bob Woodward Over Use of Recordings in Audiobook

    Journalist Bob Woodward used recordings of interviews with Donald Trump taken for a book in a recently released audiobook.

  • China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe C

  • Why Advisors Must Seek Client Feedback During Down Markets

    It can be uncomfortable to ask clients how they feel when their returns are negative. Do it anyway, counsels an expert in client engagement.

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Carvana stock soars - why?

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana are up in trading as the supply in used car strengthens and the prices of new cars remain at all time highs.

  • Whirlpool Forecasts 2023 Revenue to Dip Slightly

    The home appliance maker projects full-year 2023 revenue of $19.4 billion, which would be down 1% to 2% from the prior year.

  • Moving company tried to block negative reviews with '$2,500 per day' threat: prosecutors

    Maine reached a settlement in a lawsuit against Liberty Bell Moving and Storage over illegal business practices and threats against customers who left negative reviews.

  • Russian oligarchs invest in US commercial real estate, bypassing sanctions as feds warn banks

    The Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned banks to be on the lookout for Russian oligarchs trying to evade sanctions by investing in U.S. commercial real estate.

  • Marketmind: Calm before the storm

    It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and PMIs from China, Australia and India, as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls and U.S., euro zone and UK interest rates decisions will surely provide fireworks later in the week. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is at a nine-month high and up more than 30% from the October low.

  • Old Dominion Stock Downgraded Ahead Of Trucking Earnings With Gains To Lose Steam

    ODFL stock and SAIA stock were downgraded on Monday with trucking, shipping firms Old Dominion, SAIA and ArcBest to report results this week.

  • UPS stock falls a day ahead of earnings report; both profit and revenue expectations were beat the past 10 quarters

    The company has beat both profit and revenue expectations for the 10-straight quarters, but the stock has declined the day earnings were reported five times, including the days after the past three quarterly results, according to FactSet data. Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee reiterated the buy rating on the stock.

  • If You Have This Much Money in Your Savings Account, You Probably Owe Taxes

    You are required to report and pay federal taxes on any interest income you receive from a savings account. The income is taxed as unearned, which means you'll escape payroll taxes, but you will owe federal income tax on it … Continue reading → The post How Savings Accounts Are Taxed appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Norwegian Airline Flyr in Critical Situation After Failing to Raise Cash

    Norwegian airline Flyr's unsuccessful attempts to raise investment funds will see the budget carrier make operational cuts. This survival move is unlikely to see its summer season plans go the distance.

  • Marketmind: Breathe in

    Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths. Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang [.SS] and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon. Right now, investors' glasses remain half full, with traders pricing in a 25 basis point hike from the Federal Reserve and hoping to hear talk of a peak in rates from Jerome Powell.

  • Huawei Spinoff Is Lone Winner in Dire Year for China Smartphones

    (Bloomberg) -- Honor Device Co. was the only major phone manufacturer to eke out growth in China shipments last year, defying a double-digit slump that delivered a decade low for the market.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsNasdaq 100 Suffers Its Biggest Dr

  • Johnson & Johnson Shares Drop as Court Rejects Use of Bankruptcy in Talc Lawsuits

    The opinion raises questions about the future of the more than 40,000 lawsuits claiming that J&J's talc products caused cancer.