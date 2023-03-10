U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.50
    -28.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,039.00
    -220.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,952.50
    -54.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.70
    -17.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.98
    -0.74 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1940
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5950
    +0.4330 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,851.79
    -1,878.68 (-8.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.20
    -44.05 (-8.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Sea Cuts More Jobs at Shopee Days After Posting Surprise Profit

Yoolim Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is cutting more jobs at e-commerce unit Shopee in Indonesia, days after reporting a surprise first-ever quarterly profit helped by last year’s extensive firings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest cuts affect fewer than 500 full-time and contract workers in Shopee’s customer service team in Indonesia, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as the information is private. Those affected were notified Thursday, the person said. A representative for Sea didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Singapore-based e-commerce, gaming and fintech provider last year cut more than 7,000 jobs, froze salaries and trimmed spending, helping it to swing to a profit in the fourth quarter. Chief Corporate Officer Yanjun Wang told analysts on Tuesday’s earnings call that Sea doesn’t foresee any further major changes with regards to headcount.

Southeast Asia’s largest internet firm racked up its biggest single-day gain in months on Tuesday after reporting the surprise profit — energizing investors hoping the company will pull off one of the biggest turnaround efforts the region’s fledgling tech sector has ever witnessed.

Sea Founder Reaps $915 Million One-Day Gain With Surprise Profit

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan parliament OKs Ueda as BOJ chief to tackle inflation

    The appointment for the next head of Japan’s central bank won parliamentary approval Friday, challenging a new monetary leadership with steering the world’s third-largest economy through inflation and other looming risks. The nomination of Kazuo Ueda and his deputies was approved by the upper house of parliament, a day after its approval in the lower house. “Abenomics” policies centered around zero or negative interest rates were designed to combat deflation.

  • ECB Seen Taking Rates to 3.75% Peak as Bond Exit Set to Quicken

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will step up its fight against stubborn inflation by raising interest rates four more times and unwinding its €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) bond portfolio at a quicker pace, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Bide

  • Analysis-China's debt-laden local governments pose challenges to economic growth, financial system

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's push to revive the economy this year by increasing infrastructure spending while warding off financial risks is facing headwinds from massive local-government debt, which is more than $9 trillion and growing. As debt obligations mount, some local governments are pushing banks to extend maturities and cut interest rates, sources said. Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) have 5.5 trillion yuan ($790 billion) worth of onshore bonds coming due this year, the highest since 2021, according to Fitch.

  • US Races to Close Loophole in Ban on Chinese Server Maker Inspur

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is working to close a loophole in restrictions imposed on Inspur Group that leaves American companies such as Intel Corp. free to keep supplying the Chinese server maker’s affiliates.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%W

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner B

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Ga

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • U.S. crypto exchanges could face possible class-action lawsuit

    Securities lawyer Tom Grady, known as one of the nation’s leading investment fraud attorneys, is preparing for potential litigation against the nation’s biggest crypto exchanges

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Job cuts at Salesforce in 2023 would be first yearly workforce reduction in its 19-year history as a public company

    Salesforce's plan to cut jobs this year would mark the first yearly workforce reduction since the company went public in 2004.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Biden's new budget cuts $31 billion in tax breaks for oil companies

    President Biden’s 2024 budget released Thursday includes yet another broadside from the White House against oil companies

  • Platinum is on track for a supply deficit for the first time in 3 years. Here’s why.

    The platinum market is expected to tighten this year as supply challenges and a pickup in demand lead to a supply deficit for the first time in 3 years.

  • Europe Loses Another Smelter as Energy Crisis Leaves Deep Scars

    (Bloomberg) -- Another European aluminum smelter is closing, in a fresh sign of the damage wrought by an energy crisis that’s hammered the region’s industrial economy and crimped supplies of critical raw materials.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Tr