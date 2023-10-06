Sea Harvest Group's (JSE:SHG) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sea Harvest Group (JSE:SHG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sea Harvest Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = R410m ÷ (R8.1b - R1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sea Harvest Group has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sea Harvest Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Sea Harvest Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.1% from 15% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Sea Harvest Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Sea Harvest Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Sea Harvest Group (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

