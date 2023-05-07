Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The US$44b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.7b on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Sea's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Sea is bordering on breakeven, according to the 29 American Entertainment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$717m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sea given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sea is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sea's case is 60%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

